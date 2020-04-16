Corona Virus Weakens Farms. The Corn & Ethanol Report 04/16/2020



Dairy farmers in Illinois and the Mid-west are suffering with lack of sales to restaurants, coffee shops, offices and schools only filling a fraction of their usual orders due to the virus. While Washington insiders are finger-pointing a lab in Wuhan as the originator, they are still no closer to a vaccine at the moment to combat the virus. This is putting the pinch on feed and feed for human consumption. Even with the trade deal in place this will have lingering effects this year on Corn & Ethanol exports. Speaking of the downward spiral of events the production of Ethanol continues to plummet as people are driving less. Throw in a bad Jobs number and questionable Export Sales data we will continue to see this in the horizon until we turn the corner on this virus and see a rebound. We also have the weekly Natural Gas Storage at 9:30 A.M. and May Crude Oil Options expire at 1:30 P.M. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com