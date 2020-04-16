Corn - Just My Opinion



Weekly Corn Export Sales 906.6 K T. old crop vs. 600 K 1.200 M T. expected 62.9 K T. new crop vs. 150-350 K T. expected Not much of a trade in old crop corn today, barely a 5 cent range. Weekly export sales were no big deal. Im told Argentina is getting competitive with US origination. No new news from the ethanal sector as it remains on the skids. I continue to hear of more livestock processing plants slowing down if not shutting down. New crop sees the greatest losses on the day as it looks like the days ahead planting could start in earnest. The interior corn basis has the processor that is still up and running standing in with his basis. Cedar Rapids is maintaining yesterdays 2 cent push. River locations, however, are easing as they are attracting corn that would have normally gone to the processor. Corn that normally would have gone to the processor is being shifted to locations that are involved with export. The easier looking Gulf basis is reflecting this. Despite this corn spreads showed a firmer bias as the spec trade focused on the new crop as it looks like we could see a fair advance in planting in the days ahead (once tonights snow event passes through). Corn charts look ugly Im not sure much more needs to be said. Watch the weekly close in May corn - $3.16 is the lowest for the past number of years. Daily Support & Resistance 4/17 July Corn $3.23 - $3.31 Dec Corn $3.38 - $3.44 The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. LIKE JUST MY OPINION? GET MORE. Wheat, corn and soybeans covered daily and get first access when you subscribe to IFG Edge, our exclusive home for market commentary. Visit: https://www.ifgfutures.com/ifg-edge-overview/ for a free 30-day trial; Includes our morning call, exclusive reports, and more. QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE MARKETS? Contact me! Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at 1.800.786.4475. Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com





