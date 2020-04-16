DJ U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Sales Totals – Apr 16

For the week ended Apr 9, in thousand metric tons, except cotton in

thousand running bales. Net changes in commitments are gross sales,

less cancellations, buy-backs and other downward adjustments. Total

commitments are total export shipments plus total sales.

The marketing year for wheat and barley began Jun 1, cotton and

and rice Aug 1, corn, soybeans and sorghum Sep 1, and soy meal and

soy oil Oct 1. Source: USDA

wk’s net chg total

in commitments undlvd sales

this yr next yr this yr last yr this yr next yr

wheat 178.3 419.4 25219.8 24914.4 4343.8 1688.5

hrw 178.4 225.5 9596.3 8941.5 1662.7 786.7

srw 5.4 6.0 2364.7 3296.0 256.5 195.5

hrs 2.1 83.8 7353.8 6878.3 1345.0 337.6

white -26.3 86.1 4984.7 5316.4 858.4 199.6

durum 18.7 18.0 920.3 482.1 221.3 169.0

corn 906.6 62.9 34663.0 44690.9 13844.0 2432.7

soybeans 244.7 60.0 37629.7 44227.6 4983.1 942.3

soy meal 158.7 0.0 9138.9 9768.0 2735.6 101.0

soy oil 21.2 0.0 945.2 642.8 308.8 4.9

upland cotton -183.8 71.8 15103.5 13394.3 5677.6 2185.7

Pima cotton 0.0 0.0 541.6 675.7 161.0 35.0

sorghum 74.3 0.0 3120.9 1155.1 1548.5 33.0

barley 0.0 0.0 49.6 59.3 10.8 31.0

rice 33.3 0.0 3034.2 2750.0 675.8 0.0

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were lower with SRW Wheat leading the way down on forecasts for improved moisture in parts of southern Russia and the reality of a sharply higher US Dollar. The lows were made early in the day and then the markets showed some recovery as the rally in the US Dollar moderated. Traders are watching the Russian situation near the Black Sea and it remains dry but this could change in the next 10 days to two weeks as rains are expected by then. It was cold in the Great Plains over the weekend, but ideas are that it was not cold enough to damage Wheat. It is still cold this week but temperatures should moderate over the weekend.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get dry conditions. Temperatures should be below normal. Northern areas should see a dry week. Temperatures will average below normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should trend to below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 545, 539, and 534 May, with resistance at 564, 575, and 584 May. Trends in Kansas City are mixed to up with objectives of 505 and 529 May. Support is at 491, 485, and 481 May, with resistance at 497, 502, and 506 May. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 522, 520, and 515 May, and resistance is at 537, 542, and 545 May.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was lower in moderate volume trading. The domestic situation remains tight despite the recent price action and down side for old crop futures could be somewhat limited. Some producers are selling the next crop and some significant hedge selling has been seen in new crop months in futures but this has dried up as Arkansas has been cool and wet for planting. Planting was active last week in the state but has been shut down again. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. Mills and exporters are calling previously bought Rice to keep the market supplied. This is happening mostly in Arkansas as Gulf Coastal areas are mostly sold out of Rice. The weekly crop progress reports showed that southern Rice is going into the ground at a solid pace and is emerging well. Arkansas should get a window to plant next week.

Overnight News: The Delta should get mostly dry conditions Temperatures should be generally below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed. Support is at 1407, 1395, and 1380 May, with resistance at 1439, 1460, and 1474 May.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn closed lower and Oats closed higher. Corn futures could not escape the bearish demand news and the weakness in most other markets yesterday. The EIA reported less Corn crushed for ethanol but increased stocks levels. The data implies that even less Corn will be needed for ethanol production in the short to medium term. The trade war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that hurt domestic ethanol production and the effects of the Coronavirus remain part of the market. The trade war might be resolved now with all producer countries agreeing to cut production by about 10 million barrels per day. The demand loss has been 20 million barrels per day so the lost production will only partly solve the problem. Ethanol demand will not improve in the short-term because people are not driving much due to the Coronavirus. Prices for Crude Oil and also gasoline and heating oil are at extremely low levels and ethanol plants in the US are shutting down or greatly reducing run times. Ethanol stocks are increasing even with the reduced processing due to the lack of driving in the US. That means a lot less Corn demand.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are down with objectives of 317, 313, and 303 May. Support is at 317, 3134, and 311 May, and resistance is at 320, 326, and 328 May. Trends in Oats are up with objectives of 288, 298, and 304 May. Support is at 270, 268, and 264 March, and resistance is at 286, 290, and 296 May.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans closed lower in sympathy with Soybean Oil. Soybean Meal closed higher but was not strong enough to overcome bearish Soybeans attitudes. Trends are turning down in all three markets. The NOPA crush showed extremely strong demand for Soybeans and production of meal and oil for March. It was considered a bullish report. Nearby Soybeans did trade a little higher on the news but could not hold in the end as export demand is lacking and got no help from the stronger US Dollar. The lack of demand for biofuels is hurting the Soybean Oil. Producer countries are working on an agreement to cut Crude Oil production by 10% but the demand has dropped even more so the agreement will only partially solve the problem.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are down with objectives of 830, 827, and 816 May. Support is at 838, 832, and 831 May, and resistance is at 854, 862, and 870 May. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed to down with no objectives. Support is at 289.00, 285.00, and 283.00 May, and resistance is at 294.00, 297.00, and 300.00 May. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed to down with objectives of 2550 May. Support is at 2620, 2570, and 2520 May, with resistance at 2720, 2780, and 2830 May.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was higher on the weaker tone in the Canadian Dollar. Trends are turning down on the daily charts. Palm Oil was a little higher. Production is dropping. Workers are not in the fields or the processors due to the Coronavirus but buyers are not buying as import have been locked down in many cases. Demand has remained a big problem.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed to down with objectives of 453.00, 447,00, and 433.00 May. Support is at 455.00, 453.00, and 451.00 May, with resistance at 466.00, 470.00, and 473.00 May. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed. Support is at 2260, 2200, and 2170 July, with resistance at 2340, 2370, and 2420 July.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Showers early and late this week. Temperatures should average above normal through Wednesday, then near to below normal.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

April

+51 May

+145 May

+55 May

+61 May

+12 May

N/A

May

+49 May

+55 May

+59 May

June

+50 July

+55 July

+59 July

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – April 16

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Thursday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 562.50 -15.00 Unquoted – –

May 557.50 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 547.50 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 537.50 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 535.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 565.00 -15.00 Unquoted – –

May 560.00 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 550.00 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 540.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 537.50 -07.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 600.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 550.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 2,300.00 -60.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 170.00 -03.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.3750)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Apr 16

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 386,560 lots, or 18.62 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 5,213 5,300 5,062 5,153 5,100 5,178 78 130,875 43,497

Jul-20 4,955 4,975 4,878 4,902 4,898 4,930 32 310 479

Sep-20 4,718 4,727 4,608 4,633 4,666 4,653 -13 245,875 109,562

Nov-20 4,190 4,190 4,042 4,150 4,196 4,143 -53 52 374

Jan-21 4,100 4,104 4,050 4,071 4,093 4,075 -18 9,444 20,374

Mar-21 4,081 4,095 4,081 4,082 4,121 4,088 -33 4 30

Corn

Turnover: 462,057 lots, or 9.55 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 2,030 2,035 2,017 2,021 2,016 2,026 10 37,942 176,693

Jul-20 2,050 2,055 2,043 2,046 2,040 2,048 8 7,148 54,565

Sep-20 2,070 2,079 2,063 2,065 2,063 2,069 6 377,090 829,445

Nov-20 2,081 2,088 2,073 2,076 2,073 2,079 6 6,679 8,625

Jan-21 2,095 2,099 2,087 2,092 2,085 2,093 8 30,404 99,033

Mar-21 2,101 2,109 2,098 2,100 2,098 2,104 6 2,794 1,908

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,480,587 lots, or 41.14 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 2,761 2,766 2,709 2,713 2,762 2,736 -26 136,950 160,676

Jul-20 2,745 2,752 2,702 2,705 2,746 2,726 -20 63,210 94,180

Aug-20 2,797 2,802 2,742 2,748 2,795 2,771 -24 16,855 10,048

Sep-20 2,812 2,816 2,756 2,760 2,809 2,783 -26 1,177,591 1,842,453

Nov-20 2,837 2,841 2,780 2,784 2,835 2,811 -24 10,925 7,658

Dec-20 2,828 2,828 2,805 2,805 2,845 2,816 -29 14 313

Jan-21 2,833 2,838 2,785 2,790 2,833 2,814 -19 74,977 244,587

Mar-21 2,794 2,794 2,762 2,762 2,803 2,777 -26 65 583

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,158,822 lots, or 54.39 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 4,870 4,940 4,822 4,832 4,870 4,882 12 102,536 46,837

Jun-20 4,974 4,984 4,850 4,956 5,004 4,934 -70 12 9

Jul-20 – – – 4,918 4,918 4,918 0 0 13

Aug-20 – – – 4,780 4,846 4,780 -66 0 9

Sep-20 4,680 4,742 4,584 4,584 4,698 4,674 -24 1,039,264 344,536

Oct-20 – – – 4,738 4,738 4,738 0 0 13

Nov-20 – – – 4,706 4,706 4,706 0 0 7

Dec-20 4,732 4,868 4,712 4,712 4,846 4,770 -76 3 156

Jan-21 4,792 4,792 4,652 4,656 4,756 4,728 -28 17,004 32,701

Feb-21 – – – 4,862 4,862 4,862 0 0 12

Mar-21 4,964 4,964 4,962 4,962 4,958 4,962 4 3 18

Apr-21 – – – 4,958 4,958 4,958 0 0 0

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 834,802 lots, or 46.65 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 5,650 5,748 5,600 5,614 5,604 5,664 60 63,105 49,974

Jul-20 – – – 5,590 5,590 5,590 0 0 5

Aug-20 5,586 5,586 5,586 5,586 5,524 5,586 62 1 3

Sep-20 5,506 5,662 5,504 5,526 5,514 5,578 64 727,467 457,062

Nov-20 5,606 5,674 5,558 5,580 5,572 5,634 62 35 401

Dec-20 5,644 5,742 5,642 5,658 5,636 5,676 40 9 19

Jan-21 5,582 5,686 5,558 5,570 5,594 5,618 24 44,184 64,175

Mar-21 5,680 5,680 5,680 5,680 5,578 5,680 102 1 9

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.