STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures higher.

Jobless claims in the week ended April 11 were 5.245 million when 6.000 million were expected.

March building permits were 1.35 million, which compares to the anticipated 1. 30 million and

housing starts were 1.22 million when 1.35 million were estimated.

The April Philadelphia Federal Reserve index was negative 56.6 when negative 30 was predicted.

Stock index futures are performing well on todays mixed economic news.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is higher but remains in a triangle congestion pattern.

Euro zone February industrial output was down 0.1% and down 1.9% on the year, as expected.

The Australian dollar is lower after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.2% in March from 5.1%. Although this reading came in better than the market expectation of 5.5%, it failed to provide a boost to Australias currency. The participation rate remained steady at 66.0%.

In the longer-term analysis there are no major disparities in interest rate differential expectations in the currency markets with all the major central banks adding more accommodation to their banking systems in one form or another.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures are mostly higher.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked down to 0.616%, from 0.637% Wednesday.

Usually the interest rate futures markets are lower when stock index futures are higher. However, with both stock index futures and the interest rate futures stronger, this suggests traders are anticipating more accommodation is coming from the worlds central banks.

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . It is fast, saves on postage and its green.