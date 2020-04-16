April 16, 2020

A REVIEW OF COFFEE AND CATTLE

I thought it would be a good time take a quick down and dirty review of the two markets readers had shown the most interest.

COFFEE

The fundamentals have not changed from the article I wrote on April 7, 2020 so I will not waste your time in repeating. If you need a refresher the article of April 7 is still available for your review.

Taking a look at my model dubbed LAWG647 we see that July Coffee is pretty stable. Both the Positive Indicator and the Negative Indicator are within the first STANDARD DEVIATIONS of the long term average. This would indicate that we are in Price Equilibrium. The Positive Indicator is bumping its head against the upper range of the first Standard Deviation which may suggest a minor downward price correction is at hand. For those that are interested in the RSI it sits at 53 exactly where it ended last week.

What to do? My partners Tom Fritz and Steve Erdman both contributors to Inside Futures and I suggest looking to get long July Coffee between $117.00 and $118.00, pick your poison.

CATTLE

Yesterday I received a call from an individual with a question who had read my Cattle commentary. We had a nice conversation and to show how much I appreciated his call I will quickly review Cattle.

Like Coffee the Cattle fundamentals have not greatly changed so if you are interested you can go to my Cattle commentary of April 9, 2020.

Comparing the June Cattle close of April 9 (the date of my initial commentary) to that of yesterday, April 15 we see there is only a nickel difference. Over that period of time June Cattle have traded in pretty choppy manner finding it difficult to violate either support or resistance with follow through.

The LAWG647 model tellsl us that the Negative Indicator remains above the third Standard Deviation of the long term average, while the Positive Indicator is barely above the first. The Negative Indicator continues to flirt with triggering Positive Equivalency suggesting one consider a counter trend long position.

What to do? I am suggesting a buy point at $83.95, partner Tom is suggesting $83.00, and partner Steve is suggesting $82.85.

If you have a commodity you would like me to write about feel free to drop me a quick e-mail at lee@efggrp.com, I will do my best to accommodate.

My name is Lee Gaus and if you would like to see more of our thoughts go to our website ifgfutures.com. There you will also find articles written by my partners Tom Fritz, Steve Erdman.