Trading Insight & Levels 4.16.20
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
Different economic reports, like today's retail Sales, are starting to come out for period of times affected by COVID 19.
Another example is tomorrow's weekly unemployment claims.
*While I have no idea were the market is going from day to day, minute to minute, week to week etc. I do know that in the past, some of the sharpest and largest rallies were short covering after a large sell off. More often than not market sell offs and volatility like we are seeing do not end up as V type of action but more like U or W when it is all said and done.
*Expect the unexpected...
* Have an idea of what you are looking to do, keep in mind possible risk and have a game plan. Now more than ever, plan your trade and than trade your plan!
* Think money management, hedging risk while you are still trying to figure out how to profit - spreads, options, combo of futures and options.....
* Know what is going on, reports, current margins, current limits and more.
*Trade smaller. The bands are much larger. Watch the VIX.
* DO NOT assume anything...if you are not sure,contact us
and we will try our best to assist with the combined, vast experience we have here as a team.
* Wash hands, take this seriously and do your best to stay healthy....
Our brokers here at Cannon will be happy to chat about the markets, futures, options, futures spreads and much more! Feel free tocontact usat any time.
4-16-2019
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
_____________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading.