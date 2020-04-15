Different economic reports, like today's retail Sales, are starting to come out for period of times affected by COVID 19.

Another example is tomorrow's weekly unemployment claims.

*While I have no idea were the market is going from day to day, minute to minute, week to week etc. I do know that in the past, some of the sharpest and largest rallies were short covering after a large sell off. More often than not market sell offs and volatility like we are seeing do not end up as V type of action but more like U or W when it is all said and done.

*Expect the unexpected...

* Have an idea of what you are looking to do, keep in mind possible risk and have a game plan. Now more than ever, plan your trade and than trade your plan!

* Think money management, hedging risk while you are still trying to figure out how to profit - spreads, options, combo of futures and options.....

* Know what is going on, reports, current margins, current limits and more.

*Trade smaller. The bands are much larger. Watch the VIX.

* DO NOT assume anything...if you are not sure, contact us and we will try our best to assist with the combined, vast experience we have here as a team.

* Wash hands, take this seriously and do your best to stay healthy....