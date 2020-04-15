RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Hello All:
For a while now, I have been proclaiming my BULLISH love for the CRUDE OIL and energies complex. Please keep this in mind with a heavy heart I am green with my whole soul. I foresee a future without fossil fuels in the next near future (20-100 years from now). However, this won't happen NOW because this GOVERNMENT FORCED FLASH CRASH will cause a lot of problems in the near term. We will probalby be done with the lockdown worldwide by May 1st if my predictions are correct. Enough kidding around, we need to get back to business. REALLY PEOPLE!
Stock markets are already performing very well in the last few weeks according to my predictions. There are many that liken this market action to 9/11, 1987 market crash, 2008 Financial Crisis and the GREAT DEPRESSION. THIS EVENT we have experienced in February into April has NOTHING TO DO WITH anything in the past. We should all agree on this point, but also have to agree that this is some major BS. What we experienced in the last few months is A FLASH CRASH RECESSION! This has never been seen before but the the Federal Government has a lot of control over it. They can turn the light switch on very quickly.
If you look at the below chart, there is nothing bullish about the CL chart right now as it looks like a Redneck wifebeater nightmare!
BUT IF YOU LOOK AT THE SPREADS, YOU SEE A DIFFERENT STORY (THIS IS WHY I TRADE AND FOLLOW SPREADS AND YOU SHOULD TOO):
My point is that we are CALLING THE BOTTOM FOR CRUDE OIL TODAY! Even the propaganda machine from IEA came out saying that the world is coming to an end and the spreads are telling us that the bottom is here. Bloomberg and CNN and all the propaganda machine can keep this market down for the Saudis to hedge themselves. It is over. The BOTTOM IS IN!
BUY CRUDE & GASOLINE FUTURES AND SPREADS. THEY ARE GOING UP!
P.S. FRIENDS DON'T LET FRIENDS TRADE ETF'S. THEY ARE OVERRATED OVERPRICED OVERMANAGED JUNK. DON'T FALL FOR THE TRICK. THERE IS ALWAYS A BETTER WAY TO TRADE MARKETS THAN ETF'S. ETF'S ARE THE 2020'S VERSION OF MUTUAL FUNDS. NOBODY TRADES MUTUAL FUNDS ANYMORE.
