RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Hello All: For a while now, I have been proclaiming my BULLISH love for the CRUDE OIL and energies complex. Please keep this in mind with a heavy heart I am green with my whole soul. I foresee a future without fossil fuels in the next near future (20-100 years from now). However, this won't happen NOW because this GOVERNMENT FORCED FLASH CRASH will cause a lot of problems in the near term. We will probalby be done with the lockdown worldwide by May 1st if my predictions are correct. Enough kidding around, we need to get back to business. REALLY PEOPLE! Stock markets are already performing very well in the last few weeks according to my predictions. There are many that liken this market action to 9/11, 1987 market crash, 2008 Financial Crisis and the GREAT DEPRESSION. THIS EVENT we have experienced in February into April has NOTHING TO DO WITH anything in the past. We should all agree on this point, but also have to agree that this is some major BS. What we experienced in the last few months is A FLASH CRASH RECESSION! This has never been seen before but the the Federal Government has a lot of control over it. They can turn the light switch on very quickly. If you look at the below chart, there is nothing bullish about the CL chart right now as it looks like a Redneck wifebeater nightmare! BUT IF YOU LOOK AT THE SPREADS, YOU SEE A DIFFERENT STORY (THIS IS WHY I TRADE AND FOLLOW SPREADS AND YOU SHOULD TOO): My point is that we are CALLING THE BOTTOM FOR CRUDE OIL TODAY! Even the propaganda machine from IEA came out saying that the world is coming to an end and the spreads are telling us that the bottom is here. Bloomberg and CNN and all the propaganda machine can keep this market down for the Saudis to hedge themselves. It is over. The BOTTOM IS IN! BUY CRUDE & GASOLINE FUTURES AND SPREADS. THEY ARE GOING UP! TO REGISTER FOR THE WEBINARS: LIVE TRADING WEBINAR: APRIL 17TH, 2020 9:00 AM EST CLICKHERE! SPREAD TRADING WEBINAR: APRIL 17TH, 2020 10:00 AM EST CLICKHERE! OPTIONS TRADING WEBINAR: APRIL 24TH, 2020 10:00 AM EST CLICKHERE! P.S. FRIENDS DON'T LET FRIENDS TRADE ETF'S. THEY ARE OVERRATED OVERPRICED OVERMANAGED JUNK. DON'T FALL FOR THE TRICK. THERE IS ALWAYS A BETTER WAY TO TRADE MARKETS THAN ETF'S. ETF'S ARE THE 2020'S VERSION OF MUTUAL FUNDS. NOBODY TRADES MUTUAL FUNDS ANYMORE. Best Regards Edgard Cabanillas President, Alpine Trading LLC TEL + 1 949 357 4948 edgard@alpine-trading.net www.alpine-trading.net RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.



About the author Edgard Cabanillas

Edgard Cabanillas brings 26 years of commodities trading experience to his everyday work in the futures and cash businesses that he develops. Starting in 1994, he began his trading career with a major grain exporting company until 2001. Subsequently, he started brokering cash grain and other ag markets in the U.S.and overseas. At the time, he focused on cash grain trading in wheat, corn, and soybean complex and futures spread trading. Since his start as a Series 3 broker in January 2010, Mr. Cabanillas has incorporated his passion for spread trading in the grain and ag markets into other futures markets such as the energies complex and soft commodities markets. With a view to risk and diversification, he offers his clients overall risk and portfolio management that can help guide their investment interests. You can reach him via phone at 949-357-4948 or via email at edgard@alpine-trading.net.