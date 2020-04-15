DJ USDA Monthly Grain Inspections: Exported by Rail – Apr 15

MS_GR210

Minneapolis, MN WED APRIL 15, 2020 USDA MARKET NEWS

GRAINS INSPECTED AND/OR WEIGHED FOR EXPORT BY RAIL TO CANADA AND MEXICO

REPORT FOR MONTH ENDING MARCH 2020

————————————————————————

Mar-20 Feb-20 Year to Date

CANADA Rail Cars Metric Tons Metric Tons Metric Tons

BARLEY 0 0 0 1,796

BARLEY MALTING 0 0 3,493 9,782

CORN WHITE 0 0 0 0

CORN YELLOW 0 0 0 0

RYE 0 0 0 0

FLAXSEED 0 0 0 0

WHEAT DU 0 0 100 499

WHEAT HDWH 0 0 0 0

WHEAT HRS 8 799 200 2,597 R

WHEAT HRW 0 0 0 0

WHEAT SRW 0 0 0 0

WHEAT SWW 3 299 0 299

WHEAT MIXED 0 0 100 100

MEXICO

BARLEY 0 0 0 0

BARLEY MALTING 12 1,197 699 1,896

CORN WHITE 231 23,052 4,891 31,037

CORN YELLOW 6,318 630,478 581,883 1,657,528 R

CORN MIXED 0 0 0 0

FLAXSEED 0 0 0 100

OATS 1 100 100 900

SORGHUM 0 0 11,277 38,520

SOYBEANS 2,222 221,734 230,017 R 691,145

SUNFLOWER 0 0 0 0

WHEAT HDWH 0 0 0 0

WHEAT HRS 282 28,142 34,328 66,662

WHEAT HRW 1,613 160,964 181,423 R 504,750

WHEAT SRW 25 2,495 14,970 24,849

WHEAT SWW 111 11,076 10,678 21,754

WHEAT UNCL 0 0 0 0

————————————————————————-

COUNTRY OF DESTINATION IS REPORTED AS KNOWN AT THE TIME OF EXPORTATION.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT REFLECTS EXPORTED GRAIN INSPECTED AND

WEIGHED THROUGH GIPSA’S AUTHORITY UNDER THE U.S. GRAIN STANDARDS ACT.

NO ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS, COMPILATIONS OR DATA IS AVAILABLE.

R=Revised (YTD Revision Entails Past Month Revisisions)

Year to Date is January to current or end of year

Wheat

DU=Durum

HDWH= Hard White

HRS=Hard Red Spring

HRW=Hard Red Winter

SRW=Soft Red Winter

SWW=Soft White

UNCL=Unclassed

Source: USDA, FGIS

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were lower with KC Wheat leading the way down on forecasts for improved moisture in parts of southern Russia. Traders are watching the Russian situation near the Black Sea and it remains dry but this could change in the next 10 days to two weeks as rains are expected by then. It was cold in the Great Plains over the weekend, but ideas are that it was not cold enough to damage Wheat. It is still cold this week but temperatures should moderate over te weekend. There was confirmation of restricted exports from Russia as Wheat prices have moved sharply higher as have flour prices in local markets. For now the restrictions imposed do not seem to be onerous, but there are restrictions.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get dry conditions. Temperatures should be below normal. Northern areas should see a dry week. Temperatures will average below normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should trend to below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 545, 539, and 534 May, with resistance at 564, 575, and 584 May. Trends in Kansas City are mixed to up with objectives of 505 and 529 May. Support is at 491, 485, and 481 May, with resistance at 497, 502, and 506 May. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 522, 520, and 515 May, and resistance is at 537, 542, and 545 May.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was mostly higher in moderate volume trading. Futures had trade lower early in the session but rallied into the close, with only May able to close lower. The domestic situation remains tight despite the recent price action and down side for old crop futures could be somewhat limited. Some producers are selling the next crop and some significant hedge selling has been seen in new crop months in futures but this has dried up as Arkansas has been cool and wet for planting. Planting was active last week in the state but has been shut down again. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. Mills and exporters are calling previously bought Rice to keep the market supplied. This is happening mostly in Arkansas as Gulf Coastal areas are mostly sold out of Rice. The weekly crop progress reports showed that southern Rice is going into the ground at a solid pace and is emerging well.

Overnight News: The Delta should get mostly dry conditions Temperatures should be generally below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed. Support is at 1407, 1395, and 1380 May, with resistance at 1468, 1474, and 1578 May.

DJ USDA World Market Rice Prices – Apr 15

USDA today announced the prevailing world market prices

of milled and rough rice, adjusted for U.S. milling yields

and location, and the resulting marketing loan gain (MLG)

and loan deficiency payment LDP) rates. Source: USDA

—-World Price—– MLG/LDP Rate

Milled Value Rough

($/cwt) ($/cwt) ($/cwt)

Long Grain 16.99 10.73 0.00

Medium/Short Grain 16.66 11.44 0.00

Brokens 10.78 —- —-

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn closed lower and Oats closed higher. Corn futures could not escape the bearish demand news and the weakness in most other markets yesterday. Smithfields announced it had closed its Souix Falls, SD plant for an indefinite period, joining other processors who have closed plants in other states recently. The Coronavirus has affected worker safety and many have caught the disease. Smithfields will wait for clearance from state, local, and federal officials before reopening. The trade war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that hurt domestic ethanol production and the effects of the Coronavirus remain part of the market. The trade war might be resolved now with all producer countries agreeing to cut production by about 10 million barrels per day. The demand loss has been 20 million barrels per day so the lost production will only partly solve the problem. Ethanol demand will not improve in the short-term because people are not driving much due to the Coronavirus. Prices for Crude Oil and also gasoline and heating oil are at extremely low levels and ethanol plants in the US are shutting down or greatly reducing run times. Ethanol stocks are increasing even with the reduced processing due to the lack of driving in the US. That means a lot less Corn demand.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to down with objectives of 317, 313, and 303 May. Support is at 326, 323, and 320 May, and resistance is at 335, 339, and 342 May. Trends in Oats are mixed to up with objectives of 282, 288, and 298 May. Support is at 270, 268, and 264 March, and resistance is at 283, 286, and 290 May.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans closed lower in sympathy with Soybean Oil and Soybean Meal. Trends are turning down in all three markets again. Soybean Meal has given back all of its rally that started when DDG production dropped in the US and the lack of demand is why. Smithfields announced it is closing its Souix Falls, SD plant for an extended period and no one knows when it will reopen. Too many workers have contracted the Coronavirus. That closing along with other plants in the US from other processors hurts feed demand a lot. The lack of demand for biofuels is hurting the Soybean Oil. Producer countries are working on an agreement to cut Crude Oil production by 10% but the demand has dropped even more so the agreement will only partially solve the problem.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to down with objectives of 830, 827, and 816 May. Support is at 836, 832, and 831 May, and resistance is at 870, 876, and 892 May. Trends in Soybean Meal are down with no objectives. Support is at 283.00, 280.00, and 277.00 May, and resistance is at 294.00, 297.00, and 300.00 May. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed to down with objectives of 2650 and 2550 May. Support is at 2620, 2570, and 2520 May, with resistance at 2780, 2830, and 2850 May.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was a little lower on Chicago and Malaysia price action. Trends are turning down on the daily charts. Palm Oil was a little higher. Production is dropping. Workers are not in the fields or the processors due to the Coronavirus but buyers are not buying as import have been locked down in many cases. Demand has remained a big problem.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 453.00, 451.00, and 444.00 May, with resistance at 460.00, 466.00, and 470.00 May. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed. Support is at 2220, 2170, and 2160 July, with resistance at 2300, 2330, and 2420 July.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Showers early and late this week. Temperatures should average above normal through Wednesday, then near to below normal.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

April

+51 May

+145 May

+55 May

+61 May

+12 May

N/A

May

+49 May

+55 May

+59 May

June

+50 July

+55 July

+59 July

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Apr 14

WINNIPEG–The following are the closing cash canola prices

from ICE Futures for April 14, 2020.

Source: ICE Futures

CANOLA

1 Canada NCC Best Bid

Spot Price Basis Contract Change

*Par Region 429.80 -30.00 May 2020 dn 3.80

Track Thunder Bay 467.20 10.00 May 2020 dn 2.60

Track Vancouver 479.20 22.00 May 2020 dn 2.60

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com, or

204-414-9084)

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – April 15

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Wednesday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 577.50 02.50 Unquoted – –

May 572.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 560.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 545.00 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 542.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 580.00 +02.50 Unquoted – –

May 575.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 562.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 547.50 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 545.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 607.50 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 560.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 2,360.00 +30.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 173.00 +02.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.3350)

Corections & Amplifications

This chart was corrected at 06:28 a.m. The June Olein was misstated as $562.00 instead of $562.50.

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Apr 15

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 488,307 lots, or 23.22 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 4,944 5,217 4,907 5,190 4,893 5,100 207 113,917 55,371

Jul-20 4,800 4,959 4,800 4,934 4,756 4,898 142 230 438

Sep-20 4,552 4,730 4,533 4,718 4,522 4,666 144 363,955 131,309

Nov-20 4,189 4,282 4,161 4,220 4,150 4,196 46 63 368

Jan-21 4,047 4,124 4,047 4,095 4,051 4,093 42 10,141 26,137

Mar-21 4,121 4,121 4,121 4,121 4,088 4,121 33 1 32

Corn

Turnover: 592,129 lots, or 12.19 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 1,998 2,031 1,997 2,027 1,995 2,016 21 68,348 186,701

Jul-20 2,026 2,053 2,026 2,053 2,026 2,040 14 11,131 54,019

Sep-20 2,051 2,072 2,051 2,070 2,049 2,063 14 472,699 863,922

Nov-20 2,066 2,081 2,066 2,081 2,064 2,073 9 3,063 7,472

Jan-21 2,076 2,091 2,076 2,088 2,076 2,085 9 32,495 98,589

Mar-21 2,092 2,102 2,090 2,098 2,090 2,098 8 4,393 1,545

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,077,823 lots, or 30.21 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 2,755 2,778 2,751 2,765 2,755 2,762 7 124,141 198,520

Jul-20 2,748 2,757 2,732 2,743 2,742 2,746 4 39,281 94,148

Aug-20 2,790 2,804 2,780 2,795 2,781 2,795 14 13,055 9,418

Sep-20 2,808 2,820 2,796 2,811 2,797 2,809 12 848,175 1,831,111

Nov-20 2,831 2,845 2,824 2,837 2,824 2,835 11 8,193 7,485

Dec-20 – – – 2,845 2,845 2,845 0 0 313

Jan-21 2,833 2,845 2,823 2,835 2,824 2,833 9 44,916 220,620

Mar-21 2,808 2,809 2,795 2,804 2,794 2,803 9 62 543

Palm Oil

Turnover: 667,637 lots, or 31.51 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Apr-20 – – – 4,598 4,598 4,598 0 0 0

May-20 4,834 4,898 4,828 4,894 4,852 4,870 18 75,649 53,953

Jun-20 5,004 5,004 5,004 5,004 5,008 5,004 -4 1 9

Jul-20 – – – 4,918 4,920 4,918 -2 0 13

Aug-20 – – – 4,846 4,818 4,846 28 0 9

Sep-20 4,666 4,724 4,658 4,702 4,670 4,698 28 585,068 318,914

Oct-20 4,794 4,794 4,688 4,728 4,734 4,738 4 34 13

Nov-20 4,706 4,706 4,706 4,706 4,758 4,706 -52 2 7

Dec-20 4,810 4,906 4,794 4,794 4,784 4,846 62 5 157

Jan-21 4,702 4,784 4,702 4,768 4,750 4,756 6 6,876 30,434

Feb-21 4,862 4,862 4,862 4,862 4,858 4,862 4 2 12

Mar-21 – – – 4,958 4,958 4,958 0 0 18

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 403,272 lots, or 22.30 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 5,560 5,666 5,532 5,616 5,596 5,604 8 54,313 61,549

Jul-20 5,562 5,616 5,562 5,616 5,574 5,590 16 9 5

Aug-20 5,532 5,564 5,482 5,564 5,586 5,524 -62 5 4

Sep-20 5,480 5,546 5,456 5,524 5,514 5,514 0 333,039 456,875

Nov-20 5,588 5,668 5,516 5,578 5,596 5,572 -24 33 430

Dec-20 – – – 5,636 5,636 5,636 0 0 18

Jan-21 5,554 5,624 5,538 5,606 5,604 5,594 -10 15,870 48,737

Mar-21 5,476 5,650 5,476 5,650 5,640 5,578 -62 3 10

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.