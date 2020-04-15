RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Lean Hogs are BULLISH!



Hello All: There are a lot of people scared of the Lean Hogs complex just because of a little LIMIT DOWN OR LIMIT UP! That never hurt anybody. Well, all joking aside, I trade spreads anyway so I can always get in and out of my trades unlike the outright futures traders. So, I am not worried. Let me point out that the Lean Hogs are normally not at a discount (contango or carry) like they now. Usually you would see N/Z spread at an inverse but right we are seeing it at even money or carry. M/Z is at a carry (contango) and it is scary how cheap it is. Recently, Smithfield Foods closed one of its plants because some workers had tested positive for Coronavirus. Does anybody NOT think that since China is coming back online and they own Smithfield, that one of their plants being offline isn't bullish the complex? Everyone automatically decided stupidly that this is bearish but that makes no sense. We have Webinars scheduled for LIVE TRADING & Futures Spreads Trading (4/17) & Options Trading (4/24) to show you how our trading strategies differ from the others out there who didn't predict what Alpine Trading LLC did. Alpine Trading predicted the top of the stock market and slide in market a few months ago. We are also predicting the bottom of the stock markets and the Crude Oil/ Energies markets right now. We are banking on it and putting our own money to work unlike some of these knucklehads out there. We are even bearish GOLD & SILVER markets. The death nail for the precious metals showed its ugly face yesterday. IF YOU WANNA FOLLOW THE ME TOO CROWD, GO RIGHT AHEAD and BE LATE TO THE PARTY! TO REGISTER FOR THE WEBINARS: LIVE TRADING WEBINAR: APRIL 17TH, 2020 9:00 AM EST CLICKHERE! SPREAD TRADING WEBINAR: APRIL 17TH, 2020 10:00 AM EST CLICKHERE! OPTIONS TRADING WEBINAR: APRIL 24TH, 2020 10:00 AM EST CLICKHERE! P.S. FRIENDS DON'T LET FRIENDS TRADE ETF'S. THEY ARE OVERRATED OVERPRICED OVERMANAGED JUNK. DON'T FALL FOR THE TRICK. THERE IS ALWAYS A BETTER WAY TO TRADE MARKETS THAN ETF'S. ETF'S ARE THE 2020'S VERSION OF MUTUAL FUNDS. NOBODY TRADES MUTUAL FUNDS ANYMORE. Best Regards Edgard Cabanillas President, Alpine Trading LLC TEL + 1 949 357 4948 edgard@alpine-trading.net www.alpine-trading.net RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.



About the author Edgard Cabanillas

Edgard Cabanillas brings 26 years of commodities trading experience to his everyday work in the futures and cash businesses that he develops. Starting in 1994, he began his trading career with a major grain exporting company until 2001. Subsequently, he started brokering cash grain and other ag markets in the U.S.and overseas. At the time, he focused on cash grain trading in wheat, corn, and soybean complex and futures spread trading. Since his start as a Series 3 broker in January 2010, Mr. Cabanillas has incorporated his passion for spread trading in the grain and ag markets into other futures markets such as the energies complex and soft commodities markets. With a view to risk and diversification, he offers his clients overall risk and portfolio management that can help guide their investment interests. You can reach him via phone at 949-357-4948 or via email at edgard@alpine-trading.net.