Our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system incorporates an intelligent Inference Engine into internal decision-making and future analysis. This type of Adaptive Learning is one of the core elements of Artificial Intelligence the ability to read inputs, adapting to price structures and setups and infer expected outcomes/results based on a complex decision-making process. Today, we are alerting you that our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system is suggesting $26 is the next target level for Silver (which is currently trading near $15.65).

Learning how to interpret the data presented by our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system is simple it does the internal analysis automatically and presents future target levels and trigger levels on the charts as lines and blocks. Trigger levels are set up as both GREEN and RED lines for current Bullish and Bearish Trends. Each of these trends also has target BLOCKS drawn out into the future representing where the Adaptive Fibonacci system believes the next price target will be located. These target levels are determined by the Adaptive Learning Inference Engine and represent the best outcome of the true Fibonacci price structure we can deliver.

WEEKLY SILVER CHART

This Weekly Silver chart highlights the incredible +66% upside opportunity setting up based on our research. Silver continues to underperform compared to Gold and it continues to be overlooked as a safe-haven metal. Back in September 2019, we authored this article suggesting Silver would becomethe Super-Hero of precious metals. That research is still very valid today.

This Weekly Silver chart highlights our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling systems results and clearly shows you the upside price target near $26. We believe the US and Global stock markets may continue to weaken as earnings and forward guidance continue to rattle investors expectations. This uncertainty will translate into a continued upside price rally in Metals. Gold will obviously lead the way higher, yet we believe the sleeper metal is Silver. Once silver clears recent highs near $19.75, be prepared for an incredible parabolic upside move.

DAILY GOLD CHART

The other aspect of this move is that Gold will continue to move higher as well. The next upside target for gold is $1840, followed by a brief pause in price, then a continued rally to levels near $2000. If you think the metals rally it sputtering out right now, we urge you to reconsider your thinking.

WEEKLY GOLD CHART

Precious metals will likely continue to rally higher and higher, eventually entering a parabolic upside price rally, as global concerns reach a peak. After the US and Global stock markets set up a real price bottom, metals will continue to rally for 8 to 12+ months after that bottom has setup. Metals are about to become one of the fastest-growing assets on the planet and may not stop until well into 2021 or 2022.

CONCLUDING THOUGHTS:

Do yourself a favor and take a minute to review some of our most recent market research and really prepare for the rally in metals. That last Weekly Gold chart highlights what we believe will be the initial upside price rally (in YELLOW) and shows how Gold will target $2000, then briefly pause, then attempt another upside move to levels above $2300. Our real upside price target for the long-term Fibonacci peak in Gold is near $3750 that should tell you something really important.

As a technical analyst and trader since 1997, I have been through a few bull/bear market cycles in stocks and commodities. I believe I have a good pulse on the market and timing key turning points for investing and short-term swing traders. 2020 is going to be an incredible year for skilled traders. Dont miss all the incredible moves and trade setups.

Chris Vermeulen

Chief Market Strategies

Founder of Technical Traders Ltd.