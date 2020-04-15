WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Chris discusses his unique trading methodology, which focuses primarily on price and not fundamentals. After studying the markets extensively, he found what works best for him is a very systematic logical process that ignores the news. Today he builds trading systems that follow this methodology.

Their long-term supercycle statistical analysis was indicating a severe downturn in the market in Q1 2020. Several cycles were coming together, along with various market sentiment indicators. Their software compares historical trends to the present, which can reveal the direction of the market.

They focus on utilities, commodities, and study where big money is flowing. This year they were able to completely side-step this market crash. Chris says, Building out these systems makes life so much easier. Its like the dashboard of an aircraft you can see all the gauges that tell you what is going on.

Equities are in a dead-cat bounce, and there is further downside. He feels the stock market has the potential to go another 20% to 30% lower than the recent March lows. There are many opportunities in this market, but its not good for people as there will be blood in the streets.

If we get mass panic selling again, people will liquidate everything once more, clobbering everything again. Be careful trying to pick a bottom in a dead market. He recommends, Leave silver and miners until they begin to break-out They are not there yet.

He expects there will be opportunities in oil long-term but cautions that waiting on the news can be tricky. Oil is still in a downtrend and may not have reached the bottom yet.

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is theCEO & Founder ofTechnical Traders Ltd.He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and author.

Years of research, trading, and helping individual traders around the world has taught him that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing. They struggle to execute trades systematically for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders, and his mission is to help his clients boost their trading performance while reducing market exposure and portfolio volatility.

He has also been on the cover of AmalgaTrader Magazine and featured in Futures Magazine, Gold-Eagle, Safe Haven, The Street, Kitco, Financial Sense, Dick Davis Investment Digest, and dozens of other financial websites.