Finding the Great Opportunities in Tumultuous Markets
Wednesday, April 15, 2020

by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.

Chris discusses his unique trading methodology, which focuses primarily on price and not fundamentals. After studying the markets extensively, he found what works best for him is a very systematic logical process that ignores the news. Today he builds trading systems that follow this methodology.

Their long-term supercycle statistical analysis was indicating a severe downturn in the market in Q1 2020. Several cycles were coming together, along with various market sentiment indicators. Their software compares historical trends to the present, which can reveal the direction of the market.

They focus on utilities, commodities, and study where big money is flowing. This year they were able to completely side-step this market crash. Chris says, Building out these systems makes life so much easier. Its like the dashboard of an aircraft you can see all the gauges that tell you what is going on.

Equities are in a dead-cat bounce, and there is further downside. He feels the stock market has the potential to go another 20% to 30% lower than the recent March lows. There are many opportunities in this market, but its not good for people as there will be blood in the streets.

If we get mass panic selling again, people will liquidate everything once more, clobbering everything again. Be careful trying to pick a bottom in a dead market. He recommends, Leave silver and miners until they begin to break-out They are not there yet.

He expects there will be opportunities in oil long-term but cautions that waiting on the news can be tricky. Oil is still in a downtrend and may not have reached the bottom yet.

Talking Points From This Weeks Episode
Trading methodologies and focusing on price.
Supercycles and predicting downtrends.
Bond performance in bear markets.
Why equities have further to drop.
Long-term opportunities with oil.

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is theCEO & Founder ofTechnical Traders Ltd.He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and author.

Years of research, trading, and helping individual traders around the world has taught him that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing. They struggle to execute trades systematically for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders, and his mission is to help his clients boost their trading performance while reducing market exposure and portfolio volatility.

He has also been on the cover of AmalgaTrader Magazine and featured in Futures Magazine, Gold-Eagle, Safe Haven, The Street, Kitco, Financial Sense, Dick Davis Investment Digest, and dozens of other financial websites.



Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

 

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.


He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

 

