Are Cattle Prices Bottoming ?



Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the June contract is unchanged at 83.80 in a relatively quiet trading session this Wednesday afternoon which has been a rare occasion as we continually experience limit up or limit down trading sessions as the volatility remains exceptionally high. At the current time I'm sitting on the sidelines waiting for better chart structure to develop as I still believe there's the possibility of a spike bottom being created on April 6th at 76.60 as I think all of the poor fundamental news has already been reflected into the price, however the livestock sector still remains very weak due to the Coronavirus situation. The Trump Administration is hoping that the quarantine will end in the next couple of weeks and if that situation does occur that would be a bullish fundamental factor towards cattle prices as that should spur demand as we enter the summer months while at the current time the risk / reward is not in your favor so be patient and wait for a better pattern to develop which will still take a couple of more weeks. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

