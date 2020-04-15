Will Corn Prices Break $3.00 A Bushel ?



Corn Futures---The trend in corn continues to gain momentum to the downside as prices are down another $0.05 in the July contract or 1.66% at 3.26 lower for the 3rd consecutive session as prices are hovering right near a four-year low. Oil prices have hit an 18-year low now trading at the $19 level as that is a bearish fundamental factor towards corn as ethanol demand in the United States is historically low as fundamentally speaking corn has absolutely nothing positive at the current time. Estimates of this year's planted acres are around 97 million which could produce another record crop as the whole grain market is on the defensive as I believe corn could retest the August 29th 2016 low of 3.01 in the coming days ahead as spring planting will start in the next week or so, however in the state of Illinois we have about 2 inches of snow on the ground. Corn prices are trading far below their 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend is strong to the downside as we can generally grind lower on a daily basis and if you are short stay short as a bottom has not been formed yet in my opinion. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.