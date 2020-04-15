April 9, 2020

Into The Hands of People and Families

The most recent Employment Report was stone cold bearish for the economy. Unfortunately, the data was gathered before, stay at home orders were implemented across the nation due to coronavirus. Thus, the next jobs report is likely to bring even more bad news. The report this week showed a loss of 701,000 jobs. However, those applying for unemployment benefits rose a staggering 10 million in just the past two weeks.

According to the New York Times, The decline in employment last month was the biggest monthly drop since the depths of the Great Recession in 2008-9. It was paced by a net loss of 459,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector. Those in agriculture should understand that the leisure and hospitality sector of the economy includes, hotels, restaurants, entertainment, sporting events, cruises and other tourism-related services. The dramatic job losses led to collapsing demand which in turn sent cattle and hog futures, leading indicators for cash cattle and cash hog prices, 10 and 18 year lows respectively.

In addition, the CRB index, weighted towards grain and livestock prices fell to a 21 year low. The Goldman Sachs commodity index and crude oil hit an 18 year low. The pandemic associated with coronavirus created stay at home orders which in turn has devastated the leisure and hospitality sector of the economy which accounts for 67% of the total US Gross Domestic Product.

The agriculture sector of the US economy was already hit hard by the Trump trade war with China that began in 2018 with tariffs and other trade barriers. It was not until January, 2020 did the US and China sign an agreement to end the war. But in late January, the first case of coronavirus surfaced in the state of Washington and within the blink of an eye, it became a national and global pandemic, impacting every economy on the globe.

Business Insider commented on the jobs report with a few terse statements. The report surprised economists as it showed that the US economy lost 701,000 jobs last month compared to the 100,000 expected. The report also didn't include the last two weeks of the month in which 10 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance. The report was dismal and showed that economic pain stemming from the coronavirus started even earlier than people expected.

No doubt, US agriculture is and has been under an enormous amount of financial stress and long before coronavirus reared its ugly head. The Farm Crisis of the 1980s was bad but the situation today, far worse. The crisis in the 1980s began because record ag- production ( supplies) arrived just before exports (demand) collapsed due a grain embargo against Russia. It was a combination of burdensome supplies and lack of demand that led to the farm crisis. Which, of course, is similar to what we are facing today.

In my column last week entitled, Unprecedented Times I posted a quote from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Here it is again. As of now, disruptions are minimal as food supplies have been adequate. But price spikes are more likely for higher value products like meat and perishable commodities rather than for major staples which are still in adequate supply. All my work suggests loudly the FOA is right about food supplies and the potential for, price spikes while the globe is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

And why, you ask, do I expect price spikes for meat and perishable commodities while all other markets are cratering? Because in 2008 to 2010 when the Fed embarked on a stimulus package called QE1 the money was dumped into the financial markets sending the bond and stock markets dramatically higher. The current Fed stimulus package due to coronavirus is targeted to help individuals and families that will spend the money on basics such as,meat and perishable commodities before all else.



The huge coronavirus stimulus package initiated by the Fed is going into the hands of people and families, not financial institutions. History shows that such a policy should lead to bouts of stagflation or inflation for food stuffs with prices spiking higher at various times.

