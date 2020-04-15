STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are lower early due to weak earnings and tumbling crude oil prices. The beginning of the first-quarter earnings season continued to show earnings declines at some large U.S. banks. Oil prices approached an 18-year low following predictions that energy demand could drop by a record.

March retail sales fell 8.7% when a decline of 7.3% was expected. The April Empire State manufacturing survey was negative 78.2, which compares to the anticipated negative 35.

March industrial production was down 5.4% when a decline of 4.2% was estimated and March capacity utilization was 72.7% when 74% was predicted.

There are three 9:00 central time reports. The February business inventories report is estimated to be down 0.4% and the April Housing Market Index is predicted to be 59.5. The Atlanta Federal Reserve Business inflation expectation last month was 1.9%.

In recent weeks stock index futures have shown a tendency to at least partially recover after bearish news.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is higher in a flight to quality move in light of lower stock index futures.

However, in the longer-term analysis there are no major disparities in interest rate differential expectations in the currency markets with all the major central banks adding more accommodation to their banking systems in one form or another.

Lower crude oil prices pressured the Canadian dollar and he Australian dollar.

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

