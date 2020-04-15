April 15, 2020

WILL THE LITTLE PIGGIES BEEF UP

All my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday

Given my previous article on Hogs I think I need to revisit the subject. In that article I wrote, During a trip to China I discussed market analysis with a group of young Chinese traders. They noted that my work relied heavily on technical tools. One of the traders asked me what did I see as the weakness in technical analysis and I responded that eventually it will be wrong. I explained that in my opinion no matter the commodity there would eventually be a market shocking fundamental occurrence that would force technicians to adjust. Well, that is exactly what happened when Smithfield Foods temporarily shuttered its Sioux Falls, South Dakota pork processing plant which processes about 5% of the nations pork. OUCH! The June Hog futures market went into immediate risk off mode and closed limit down on Monday and has been under pressure since.

In my article I suggested a long position after which the market did have a short lived rally topping out on April 8 at $57.15. Based on the ensuing drop in price I re-entered the market on April 9 at $49.00, and that is where I am at as of this writing. Yep, I do have skin on the game and it is a little chaffed. But the question is what to do now?

I know that sticking and staying rarely works. I know that cutting ones losses quickly is a pretty good idea. I know that digging ones heels in is usually a really bad idea. So what am I doing? I am sticking and staying and will be looking to add at $40.45. If I am aware that it is normally not a good idea to stick and stay there must be a reason. Simply put I think both fundamental logic and my model support my decision, but I could be wrong.

The key Fundamental factor in impacting June Hogs is the shuttering of the Sioux Falls plant. But this is supposedly a short term closure as the plant is sanitized; some projections have this plant back up and running in two weeks. There are other fundamentals in the market like Chinese buying, and Cash trading premium to futures but the Smithfield plant is the primary issue facing June Hogs.

What does my model LAWG647 have to say?

We know that June Hogs are in a definite downtrend. We know that it will take a close at or above $99.77 on Friday, April 17 to reverse the trend to bullish. We also know that of this writing the Negative Indicator is over six standard deviations of the long term average and in *Positive Equivalency. The Positive Indicator is over ten standard deviations above the long term average putting June Hogs in **Dynamic Separation.

Given the information from the model and what I believe to be a short term fundamental hurdle I have elected to stick and stay and make them pay..at least I hope that is how it plays out. Am I willing to die on this hill? Not willing to die, but might be limping for a while because in the end I could be wrong.

Where I am I willing to add to my long June Hogs?

After conferring with my partners and also Inside Futures contributors Tom Fritz, and Steve Erdman I will look to add to the June Hog position in the $40.45-$40.20 area.

I know what I am doing flies in the face of conventional wisdom. It is however my opinion given how Covid-19 has impacted all our markets that non-conventional wisdom needs be explored. To do that it also my opinion that in order to trade these markets one needs to be willing to accept and deal with greater risks than in the old normal. Make no mistake it is risky, and I could be wrong.

*As the Standard Deviations expand above the Third Standard Deviation they can become overstretched to a point where they signal Negative Equivalency orPositive Equivalency,a sign of being significantly imbalanced. This is normally a sign to consider a counter trend trade.

**In extreme (rare) bullish or bearish situations both the negative and positive indicators can reach over stretched at the same time this is calledDynamic Separation. According to my model the Sugar market has entered Dynamic Separation and that is why it is my topic for the day.

