Walsh Trading Daily Insights
Commentary
Another wild trading session on the livestock front as lower openings were negated by strong rallies, with cattle markets able to hold onto most of their gains while Hogs couldnt hold their gains. With all the negative issues facing these markets any rally is encouraging. The uncertainty surrounding the markets continues to create wild market swings. Today it was mostly positive after a down start. Slaughter levels rebounded with cattle slaughter rising to 99,000 head while hog slaughter leaped to 450,000 from a revised downward Monday slaughter of 300,000. Boxed beef cutouts were higher with choice cutouts up 0.81 to 226.67 and select up a whopping 4.37 to 215.77. There was moderate to good demand and moderate to heavy offerings. The load count was 143 and the choice / select spread narrowed to 10.90. Thus far for Tuesday negotiated cash trading has been at a standstill in Southern Plains. In Nebraska and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading has been very limited on very light demand. Not enough trades for a market trend. Some trading took place on a live basis at 95.00 and from 150 152 for dressed sales. The Feeder Cattle Index inched higher to 114.49 as of 4/13/20. The Lean Hog Index continued its fall and is at 48,02 as of 4/10/20. The Pork Cutout Index continued its slide and is at 52.57 as of 4/13/20.
