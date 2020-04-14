Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary Another wild trading session on the livestock front as lower openings were negated by strong rallies, with cattle markets able to hold onto most of their gains while Hogs couldnt hold their gains. With all the negative issues facing these markets any rally is encouraging. The uncertainty surrounding the markets continues to create wild market swings. Today it was mostly positive after a down start. Slaughter levels rebounded with cattle slaughter rising to 99,000 head while hog slaughter leaped to 450,000 from a revised downward Monday slaughter of 300,000. Boxed beef cutouts were higher with choice cutouts up 0.81 to 226.67 and select up a whopping 4.37 to 215.77. There was moderate to good demand and moderate to heavy offerings. The load count was 143 and the choice / select spread narrowed to 10.90. Thus far for Tuesday negotiated cash trading has been at a standstill in Southern Plains. In Nebraska and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading has been very limited on very light demand. Not enough trades for a market trend. Some trading took place on a live basis at 95.00 and from 150 152 for dressed sales. The Feeder Cattle Index inched higher to 114.49 as of 4/13/20. The Lean Hog Index continued its fall and is at 48,02 as of 4/10/20. The Pork Cutout Index continued its slide and is at 52.57 as of 4/13/20. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays and our next webinar will be on Thursday, April 16,2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.