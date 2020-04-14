|
|
Trading 102: Learn To Lose & Trading Levels 4.15.2020
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
Trading 102: Learn to Lose
Important NOTE: With The Recent Volatility Across Markets, We Have Seen Margins Increase In Some Markets As Well As Wild Swings And Extreme Volatility In Many Markets. For Some, It Can Cost The Full Account Value But Doesnt Need To. These Volatile Times Require MAJOR Adjustments In How You Approach Trading And Risk Management. I Hope This Article Helps And I Encourage You To Utilize Our Brokers And The Knowledge They Have To Assist You..Contact Us
Many different factors go into trading. Too many to discuss efficiently in one blog post. Some relate to trading techniques, other to money management, mental aspect, risk capital and much more.
But one that sticks in my eyes is the inability to accept a loss. I see many clients who can make money and have days where they make money but when they lose, they lose much more, sometimes even losing control and losing a big portion of their account.
I am not sure how a trader can embed this into their trading mind, BUT in my opinion if you train your brain to expect losses, understand losses and that losing days will happen, you will increase your chances of surviving in this business, which in return will actually give you a chance to succeed....
Losses are part of trading and as long as your losses are part of the plan and are quantified in advance and you can adhere to your rules, then you have a chance. I think it's easy when traders are winning...making money etc. Much harder when you lose or down. your brain starts playing tricks on you...it tells you to double down, maybe reverse even though your analysis does not say so....all of a sudden you start pulling trades out of instinct, fear rather than a calculated plan that has solid risk/ reward. If a trader learns how to lose, to accept losses, to have realistic expectations, then he/ she can avoid having one of those terrible days when traders can lose almost of all their account.
I went into this subject and detailed day-trading money mgmt in an article I wrote a few years back for SFO magazine.
Our brokers here at Cannon will be happy to chat about the markets, futures, options, futures spreads and much more! Feel free tocontact usat any time.
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
