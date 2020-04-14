Hello traders,

German DAX can be unfolding a bigger, three-wave recovery from the 8166 lows, with price now unfolding final stages of a wave A/1. Wave A/1 is an impulse so a five-wave structure within it must be seen, before a temporary top, and reversal into a following wave B/2 correction may start forming. Possible resistance for wave A/1 can be at the 10900/11300 region.

Trade well,

The EW-Forecast team

German DAX, 4h