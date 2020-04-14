B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program is up 10% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2759.25, down 20.50 Fundamentals: Optimism the U.S will begin normalizing sooner than later has buoyed risk-sentiment. The two hardest hit European countries, Italy and Spain, have begun lifting restrictions. All in all, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. This light is now coupled with massive amounts of added central bank liquidity. Despite early weakness to start the week, technical support held, and the NQ made a second half push led by Amazon. In fact, Amazon closed less than 1% from its February 11th record high and after extending gains overnight the stock is set to open at a fresh record. Chinas trade data last was also encouraging; Exports plunged less than expected year over year and Imports were nearly flat. The Shanghai Composite gained 1.59%. Lastly, one should not discount a slight uptick in President Trumps odds to win the November election, markets like Trump. Earnings season is underway. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both reported, and the focus wasnt so much on their headline misses but their reserve builds. JPMorgan set aside $8.29 billion, much more than analysts expected as the company braces for bad loans. Wells Fargo built reserves by $3.1 billion. Stashing this cash sheds light on a grim picture of expectations to come. Investors and traders alike are certainly tuned into the earnings calls. Johnson & Johnson was a pleasant headline surprise. The stock gained as much as 4% due to better first quarter profits and sales, but lowered 2020 guidance. Ultimately, throughout this earnings season the focus will be on that guidance; how will those expectations for 2H 2020 and 2021 paint that light at the end of the tunnel. Fed Presidents Bullard and Evans speak today at 10:05 and 11:30 am CT.

Technicals: Yesterday, we said, To the downside, the S&P has not tested Wednesdays close of 2735 intraday and there is a retracement level at 2720.25; this area held last night and provides technical support that defines the immediacy of the uptrend and a potential buy the first test trade. The S&P traded to a low of 2711 and pounded at this level for the bulk of the session before lifting in the final hours. However, it was the NQ that led the way and more so Amazon. The NQ blew through last weeks swing highs whereas the S&P is so far contained. To credit the S&P it is handedly above 2785, the closely watched 50% retracement from record highs to March lows. Our momentum indicator comes in this morning at 2769 and rising, it brings a first wave of support today ahead of yesterdays settlement. These three layers (including 2785) all define the immediacy of this bullish wave. As for the NQ which has not felt the weight of energy stocks, it is now testing major three-star resistance at

Crude Oil Yesterdays close: Settled at 22.41, down 0.35 Fundamentals: May WTI is down sharply this morning, but the damage is less severe as you move down the curve. September WTI is battling in positive territory whereas December is up 1%. This alludes to the current demand destruction and storage glut.Bill Baruch joined Yahoo! Finance yesterday morning to discuss how the prospects for Crude Oil later this year are much brighter than the near-term.Trade data from China last night was a bright spot across risk-assets but the 4.5% YoY increase in Crude imports was more or less expected. Weighing on the May and June contracts are early inventory estimates; +11.6 mb Crude and +6.8 mb Gasoline. Adding pressures are the deep discounts in which Saudi Arabia is selling oil to Asia. A clear sign that there may have been a multilateral moment, but a price war is still ongoing.

Technicals: Both May and June levels are below. Options expiration for May is Thursday and June will quickly become front month by Monday. Both contracts are trading below critical areas aligning multiple levels and our momentum indicators. For May, this is 22.41-22.59; continued price action below here leaves the door open for a direct test to $20, however, support at 21.60 is working to slow such tis morning. For June, this is 29.26-29.51. Still, there is a strong floor of major three-star support at

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1761.4, up 8.6 Fundamentals: Believe it or not, optimism the U.S could be normalizing soon is helping to fuel Gold. We have been pounding the table in recent weeks that the aftermath of massive liquidity injections by central banks around the world will be the catalyst for Gold to reach above $2000. With a light at the end of the tunnel for government shut-ins, it appears that markets are beginning to price in the second half of the year, one that points to rapidly rising inflation due to those liquidity injections.

Technicals: We continue to hold a Bullish Bias in Gold as it reaches above the 1755 marker and points near $1800. Lifting the complex is strength in Silver as it attempts to chew through its 50-day moving average and a level in which heavy selling began on March 12th. For Gold, our momentum indicator comes in at

