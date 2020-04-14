Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ
Softs Technical Report
Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets"
Cocoa (July) - Sidelines - Keep an eye on the upward sloping trendline as well as FibR
Technicals: The trend following system has gone to the sideline with new trade trigger points. Sell Trigger a close under 2101 and a buy trigger above 2413***
Settle: 2271***
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $0.00 (Short closed out on April 6th $4080 gain)
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Neutral
Resistance: 2327 (High from April 13th)***, 2402 ****(April 7th swing high)
(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)
Pivot: 2259**** Parabolic stop and reversal
Support: 2269 (Low from April 6th)***, 2202 (Low move on the chart) ****
ADX: 24.84 (this is now a weak trending market looking for direction)
(ADX= Measures the strength of the current trend)
200 DMA: 2552
Fundamental Comments: Tuesday April 14th - Weak Chocolate demand and shelves full of clearance Easter Candy will probably leave retailers hesitant to load up on cocoa products in the near future. Bearish technical set up if the market takes out yesterday low we could see a retest of 2200.
Previous Fundamentals below
Monday April 13th- Watching the U.S. and European equity markets as well as the Pound and Euro. Easter was mostly a miss in chocolate sales as shelter in place remained in effect leaving kids with just one basket as opposed to the many from extended family. Weather reports for the West African region should pick up this week, helping the crop finish off its cycle.
Thursday April 9th -Ivory Coast Coffee and Cocoa Council indicated that port arrivals for the October - March season was 1.617 million tonnes vs 1.652 million last season.
Wednesday April 8th - Market is watching Global Equities and looking for bullish developments. I am leaning on the long side and with this small pull back cocoa could be reloading for a thrust higher. Watch the foreign currencies like the Euro to strengthen and help grinders acquire additional product.
Tuesday April 7th - Market is still focused on demand concerns and watching outside markets such as U.S. and European Equities. The Chart pattern looks like is forming a V or U shaped bottom. Most of the time we don't get the full recovery and we hit some speed bumps so watch the Fib Retracements. Also, watch for a boost in demand once lock down restrictions are lifted.