STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. stock index futures are higher as first quarter corporate earnings, although mixed, are coming in on balance better than expected. U.S. banks kicked off earnings season today. There are no major economic reports scheduled for today. Overall, stock index futures are performing well for the news. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar is lower and most other currencies are higher. Currently there are no major disparities in interest rate differential expectations in the currency markets with all the major central banks adding more accommodation to their banking systems in one form or another. The Bank of Japan is considering steps to ease corporate funding strains in April. The Australian dollar is higher despite news that the National Bank of Australia's Business Confidence Index for March came in at -66 versus expectations for -2 and down from Feb's -4. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES The International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook began at 7:30 a.m. central time, which kicks off a week of virtual meetings. The International Monetary Fund said it sees world gross domestic product shrinking 3% in 2020 but increasing 5.8% in 2021. Federal Reserve speakers today are James Bullard at 10:05 and Charles Evans at 11:30. Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

