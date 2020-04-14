April 14, 2020

EVEN VEGANS LIKE COCOA

It may not be my favorite market but over time I have found the Cocoa market to very interesting and at times worthy of a serious trading look. It can have some pretty exciting price movements that seem to explode, both higher and lower. I think that may be because the various international fundamental factors. Before we go any further I again provide key points that you may need in understanding my model and therefore the analysis. If you have read them before you can skip down to where I discuss Cocoa.

All my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday.

To help you better understand my opinions please be mindful of the following.

While I do not use the RSI to determine when a market is overbought or oversold I do refer to it because it is the one index I believe most traders are familiar with.

It is my belief that a commodity will spend sixty per cent of the time within the First Standard Deviation of the long term average. This happens when a market reaches Price Equilibrium where supply and demand are roughly equal. Secondly in my opinion it will spend about 30% of the time above the Second Stand Deviation. This is tells us while in a wider price range of Price Equilibrium an imbalance is beginning to take place. Finally around 5% of the time give or take it will be above the above the Third Standard Deviation and beyond.This happens when the market has a definite directional bias and an imbalance is building.

As the Standard Deviations expand above the Third Standard Deviation they can become overstretched to a point where they signalNegative Equivalencyor Positive Equivalency, a sign of being significantly imbalanced.This is normally a sign to consider a counter trend trade.

In extreme (rare) bullish or bearish situations both the negative and positive indicators can reach over stretched at the same time this is called Dynamic Separation.According to my model the Sugar market has entered Dynamic Separation and that is why it is my topic for the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

In general day to day the Cocoa market is impacted by an interesting variety of fundamental factors. Since most of the world Cocoa is consumed outside of the Cocoa growing area international factors play a greater role in Cocoa values than perhaps other commodities. The fundamentals that are presently impacting Cocoa:

A protracted hot and dry period earlier this year

Port deliveries lag behind last year

With Covid-19 laying on top of the world equity markets understanding the daily direction of the world equity markets is critical

Are world currency values were supportive

Covid-19 damaged holiday Chocolate demand

Hope that nations coming back on line will boost the Cocoa demand

THE LAWG 647 MODEL

We know that July Cocoa has been in a confirmed downtrend for the last four weeks

We know that it will take a close this Friday, April 17 of 2904 to reverse the trend

We know it will only be marginally easier for Cocoa to reverse the trend the three weeks following

We know that the RSI is at 40 as I am writing this article

We know that the Cocoa market is negatively unbalanced

We know that the model has shown the Negative Indicator to be in Positive Equivalency (see above)

Once in Positive Equivalency Cocoa did rally 146 points and then backed off a bit

Cocoa remains unbalanced and model suggest one patiently look for level to buy

What to do?

Once a market enters Positive Equivalency under the old normal it was not unusual for that market to work back to a balanced situation. In the old normal this usually took three to five weeks to achieve. This does not happen all at once, and could be a bumpy ride. It is not unusual to see said commodity slip back close to Positive Equivalency before working higher again. I think the Cocoa market is trying to determine if it will slip back close to Positive Equivalency or will continue to work back to being in balance. Ergo be I am suggesting one be patient when looking to buy.

So where to Buy?

Once again I enlisted the thoughts of my partner Steve Erdman who is also an Inside Futures contributors.

Steve Erdman 2252

Lee Gaus 2230

