rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

USDSGD Could See Buyers Appearing Soon
Tuesday, April 14, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

USDSGD Could See Buyers Appearing Soon

April 13, 2020 By EWF Hardianto (Edit)

In this blog, we are going to take a look at the Elliott Wave chart of USDSGD. The 4 hour chart update from April 13, 2020 shows that 5 waves impulsive structure has ended on March 23, 2020. The rally ended at 1.4646 high. Based on Elliott Wave theory, a 3 waves pullback should happen before the rally to the upside can resume again.

The cycle from March 23, 2020 high is unfolding as double three correction. The pair has broken below wave (W) low to confirm that the next leg lower has started. Wave (W) ended at 1.4198 low. Meanwhile, the bounce in wave (X) ended at 1.4416 high. From there, the pair has resumed lower. The 100% extension of wave (W)-(X) where wave (Y) can potentially end is at 1.3693-1.3970 area. This area is shown with a blue box on the chart. As long as 1.618 extension at 1.3693 stays intact, buyers should start to appear at the blue box area. From there, the pair can see 3 waves bounce at least or an extension higher.

USDSGD 4.13.2020 4 Hour Elliott Wave Update

USDSGD 4.13.20 4 hour chart update

Near term, 1 hour chart from April 13, 2020 New York update shows that the pair has ended wave W at 1.4105 low. Right now, the pair is doing a bounce in wave X. While below 1.4418 high, expect the bounce in 3,7, or 11 swing to fail. Afterwards, the pair may continue to extend lower towards the equal leg blue box area shown in the previous 4 hour chart update.

USDSGD 4.13.2020 1 Hour New York Elliott Wave Update

USDSGD 4.13.20 1 hour NY chart update

Sign Up for14 days FREE Trialto see more chart updates and learn how to trade blue boxes using the 3,7, or 11 swing sequence.We cover 78 instruments in 4 different time frames.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy