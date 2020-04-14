The VIX (VX) appears to be slowing in its 3 week plus slide from record highs, as it continues trying to form support at the 61.8% Fib retrace of the surge that began late February to its record high. The VX is now arguably near completion of a triangle/descending wedge (on the 4hr and daily chart). Congratulations to premium readers warned March 17th (asseen here of the pending slide in the VIX, one day before its record high on the front month contract) and who've profited. Although risk:reward is beginning to improve for VIX bulls, the possibility of a deeper slide the balance of this week to the next key 76.4% Fib should not be ruled out. The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are still sloping down, with the daily Stochastics getting close to a bounce. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Click hereto read the analysis of S&P500, Natural Gas

VIX (VX) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis. Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen on Interactive Brokers, Amazon, Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews, Alphien and Zerohedge,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)publishes 3 newsletters: Today's Top 3 Trades, Equities & ETFs and Crypto Weekly Outlook. Today's Top 3 offers technical analysis (Mon-Fri) on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation. Equities & ETFs is the most recently launched weekly newsletter providing technical analysis on monthly charts of 20 industry leaders and 5 ETFs either at/near 5 plus year lows or which offer high dividend yields. Crypto Weekly Outlook covers crypto industry fundamentals and technicals/fundamentals Sundays on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.