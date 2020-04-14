rounded corner
VIX (VX) Still Holding 61.8% Fib Retrace of Surge to Record High
Tuesday, April 14, 2020

by Darren Chu, CFA of Tradable Patterns

The VIX (VX) appears to be slowing in its 3 week plus slide from record highs, as it continues trying to form support at the 61.8% Fib retrace of the surge that began late February to its record high. The VX is now arguably near completion of a triangle/descending wedge (on the 4hr and daily chart). Congratulations to premium readers warned March 17th (asseen here of the pending slide in the VIX, one day before its record high on the front month contract) and who've profited. Although risk:reward is beginning to improve for VIX bulls, the possibility of a deeper slide the balance of this week to the next key 76.4% Fib should not be ruled out. The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are still sloping down, with the daily Stochastics getting close to a bounce. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Click here to read the analysis of S&P500, Natural Gas

VIX (VX) Weekly/Daily/4hr

VX (VIX) Technical Analysis

