Elliott Wave View: Amazon (AMZN) Aiming for All-Time High
Monday, April 13, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
Short Term Elliott Wave View suggests rally in Amazon (Ticker: AMZN) from March 26 low is unfolding as a5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from March 26 low, wave (1) ended at 1993.02 high. The pullback in wave (2) ended at 1889.15 low. From there, the stock has resumed higher and has broken above previous wave (1) high. Wave 1 ended at 2059.54 high. The structure of wave 1 is unfolding as another impulsive structure in lesser degree.
Up from April 4 wave (2) low, wave ((i)) ended at 1965.69 high and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 1930.02 low. Wave ((iii)) ended at 2035.72 high and wave ((iv)) pullback ended at 1997.62 low. Afterwards, Amazon pushed higher and ended wave ((v)) at 2059.54 high. The pullback in wave 2 then ended at 2017.98 low. Up from there, Amazon ended wave ((i)) at 2050 high and the pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 2033 low. The stock continued to extend higher and broke above previous wave 1 high to create higher high. Currently, wave ((iii)) is still in progress. Near term, while dips stay above April 9 wave 2 low (2017.98), expect Amazon to resume higher for a few more highs to end wave 3. Pullback in wave 4 should follow soon after before it resumes upside.
AMZN 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.