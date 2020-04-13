|
|
Futures Trading Levels 4.14.2020
Monday, April 13, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
After a long weekend, OPEC cuts and more than a few tweets....markets re-opened last night with extreme volatility during the first couple of hours but volatility lost steam and the markets were a bit "more normal" as volatility relaxed a bit.
What I did notice today was some interesting possibilities/ risks in different spreads:
NQ versus ES
YM vs. RTY
Gold vs. Silver
back months crude oil versus near months.....
10 year notes/ 30 yr bonds....
If you never traded spreads before, it may be a good time to explore, try in demo, understand the advantages and disadvantages both for swing trading, longer term and day trading.
Be on the lookout for another article / video on the topic in coming weeks.
4-14-2019
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
