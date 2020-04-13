Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the June contract is limit down 375 points at 44.92 or 7.70% as prices are hovering right near an 18 year low as this market has absolutely nothing going for it as I thought there was a possibility of a spike bottom last week, but that looks to not have occurred.
At the current time I'm sitting on the sidelines as I do not have any livestock recommendations as fundamentally speaking Smithfield was forced to close its Sioux Falls, SD packing plant for an undefined period due to a COVID-19 hotspot at the plant as this forces about 4% of weekly U.S hog slaughter to find another home coupled with the fact that last weeks hog slaughter under federal inspection was estimated at 2.407 million head as year to date slaughter estimate through Saturday was 38.295 million head, or 4.8% above last years pace.
The volatility currently is extraordinary high as we experience limit up and limit down days on a daily basis as there is so much uncertainty in hogs and in the livestock sector at this time due to the Coronavirus as I'm advising clients to sit on the sidelines and wait for the volatility and the chart structure to improve which is going to take several more weeks.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
