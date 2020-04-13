Limit Down In Hogs On Smithfield News



Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the June contract is limit down 375 points at 44.92 or 7.70% as prices are hovering right near an 18 year low as this market has absolutely nothing going for it as I thought there was a possibility of a spike bottom last week, but that looks to not have occurred. At the current time I'm sitting on the sidelines as I do not have any livestock recommendations as fundamentally speaking Smithfield was forced to close its Sioux Falls, SD packing plant for an undefined period due to a COVID-19 hotspot at the plant as this forces about 4% of weekly U.S hog slaughter to find another home coupled with the fact that last weeks hog slaughter under federal inspection was estimated at 2.407 million head as year to date slaughter estimate through Saturday was 38.295 million head, or 4.8% above last years pace. The volatility currently is extraordinary high as we experience limit up and limit down days on a daily basis as there is so much uncertainty in hogs and in the livestock sector at this time due to the Coronavirus as I'm advising clients to sit on the sidelines and wait for the volatility and the chart structure to improve which is going to take several more weeks. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH



About the author Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm. Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.