Gold Futures---Gold futures in the June contract is currently trading higher by $19 at 1,772 an ounce up for the 3rd consecutive session as prices look to retest the all time high which was hit on September 2011 at 1,920 in my opinion in the coming weeks ahead as I see no reason to be short gold as this is the strongest trend to the upside out of all commodity sectors.

At the current time I have a bullish silver trade, however these 2 commodities are in a different situation as the flight to quality is due to the Coronavirus and if you are long a futures contract I would continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 1,576, however the chart structure will improve in the next 3 days therefor lowering the monetary risk.

Volatility in gold remains extremely high as we are having tremendous price swings on a daily basis as we were sharply lower earlier in the trading session only to rally right near the closing bell as that situation is not going to change.

I do believe gold prices will hit an all-time high breaking the 2,000 level in the coming weeks ahead so if you are long a futures contract, stay long as there's too much uncertainty about the Coronavirus helping support prices in the short-term.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit

www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.