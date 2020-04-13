rounded corner
No Reason To Be Short Gold !
Monday, April 13, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Gold Futures---Gold futures in the June contract is currently trading higher by $19 at 1,772 an ounce up for the 3rd consecutive session as prices look to retest the all time high which was hit on September 2011 at 1,920 in my opinion in the coming weeks ahead as I see no reason to be short gold as this is the strongest trend to the upside out of all commodity sectors.

At the current time I have a bullish silver trade, however these 2 commodities are in a different situation as the flight to quality is due to the Coronavirus and if you are long a futures contract I would continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 1,576, however the chart structure will improve in the next 3 days therefor lowering the monetary risk.

Volatility in gold remains extremely high as we are having tremendous price swings on a daily basis as we were sharply lower earlier in the trading session only to rally right near the closing bell as that situation is not going to change.

I do believe gold prices will hit an all-time high breaking the 2,000 level in the coming weeks ahead so if you are long a futures contract, stay long as there's too much uncertainty about the Coronavirus helping support prices in the short-term.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
