COTTON

General Comments Cotton was higher last week as world stock markets continued to recover and as mills and fabrics makers returned to work. China is open again and much of Southeast Asia is as well. Much of the selling was related to lost demand potential due to the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus has closed malls across America and stores are not selling clothes. Clothes for the US market made in Asia are not being ordered. Price in New York got very cheap and have started to turn higher. Prices need to rally more this week in order to complete a bottom formation. This might happen as ideas are that the worst economic news is in the rear view mirror now.

Overnight News: The Delta and Southeast will get isolated to scattered showers off and on this week. Temperatures should be mostly above normal this week and below normal this weekend. Texas will have a few showers on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will average mostly above normal this week and mostly below normal this weekend. The USDA average price is now 48.66 ct/lb. ICE said that certified stocks are now 78,255 bales, from 27,255 bales yesterday.

Chart Trends: Trends in Cotton are up with objectives of 5700 May. Support is at 5220, 5110, and 4840 May, with resistance of 5490, 5670 and 5800 May.

U.S. Cotton Supply and Use 1/

2017/18 2018/19 Est. 2019/20 Proj. 2019/20 Proj.

Item Mar Apr

Million Acres

Planted 12.72 14.10 13.74 13.74

Harvested 11.10 10.21 11.80 11.80

Pounds

Yield per Harvested

Acre 905 864 805 805

Million 480 Pound Bales

Beginning Stocks 2.75 4.20 4.85 4.85

Production 20.92 18.37 19.80 19.80

Imports 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01

Supply, Total 23.68 22.57 24.66 24.66

Domestic Use 3.23 2.98 3.00 2.90

Exports, Total 16.28 14.76 16.50 15.00

Use, Total 19.50 17.74 19.50 17.90

Unaccounted 2/ -0.03 -0.02 0.06 0.06

Ending Stocks 4.20 4.85 5.10 6.70

Avg. Farm Price 3/ 68.6 70.3 60.0 59.0

WASDE – 599 – 18 April 2020

World Cotton Supply and Use 1/

(Million 480-Pound Bales)

Supply Use

Region Beginning Produc- Loss Ending

Stocks tion Imports Domestic Exports 2/ Stocks

2019/20 Proj.

World

Mar 80.18 121.59 43.57 118.16 43.60 0.19 83.40

Apr 80.28 121.71 40.68 110.58 40.64 0.19 91.26

World Less China

Mar 44.51 94.34 35.32 81.66 43.42 0.19 48.90

Apr 44.61 94.46 33.18 75.58 40.46 0.19 56.02

United States

Mar 4.85 19.80 0.01 3.00 16.50 0.06 5.10

Apr 4.85 19.80 0.01 2.90 15.00 0.06 6.70

Total Foreign

Mar 75.33 101.79 43.57 115.16 27.10 0.13 78.30

Apr 75.43 101.91 40.67 107.68 25.64 0.13 84.56

Major Exporters 4/

Mar 28.57 57.81 2.98 34.05 22.70 0.02 32.58

Apr 28.68 57.86 2.63 31.08 21.40 0.02 36.67

Major Importers 8/

Mar 44.80 40.93 37.73 76.91 2.91 0.11 43.53

Apr 44.79 40.97 35.03 72.68 2.81 0.11 45.19

WASDE – 599 – 28 April 2020

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of April 07, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

COTTON NO. 2 – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #033661 Open Interest is 258,575

: Positions :

: 22,588 40,242 72,282 76,587 115,500 74,816 18,391 246,273 246,415: 12,302 12,160

: Changes from: March 31, 2020 (Change in open interest: -12,478) :

: 4,191 -2,285 -499 -15,016 -8,222 -2,438 -2,313 -13,762 -13,320: 1,284 842

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 8.7 15.6 28.0 29.6 44.7 28.9 7.1 95.2 95.3: 4.8 4.7

: Total Traders: 291 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 67 98 95 62 59 44 26 232 226:

FCOJ

General Comments: FCOJ was lower for the week on demand considerations here in the US. The move lower came despite a sharp rally on Friday that was tied to the USDA production reports. The current production estimate is down 1% from last month and 4% from last year. Florida is expected to produce 70 million boxes of Oranges on the back of mostly lower Valencia production. Industry sources suggest that demand has improved as consumers returned to FCOJ due to the Coronavirus. Grocery stores in many areas sold out and need to restock. The early and mid crop harvest is about over and the Valencia harvest is increasing. The weather has been great for the trees as there have been frequent periods of showers and no severe storms so far this year. Many areas have been dry lately and irrigation is being used. Reports indicate that new crop fruit is progressing well.

Overnight News: Florida should get scattered showers starting on Thursday. Temperatures will average above normal. Brazil should get isolated showers and near to above normal temperatures.

Chart Trends: Trends in FCOJ are down with no objectives. Support is at 102.00, 100.00, and 96.00 May, with resistance at 108.00, 111.00, and 115.00 May.

Orange Production Down 1 Percent from March Forecast

The United States all orange forecast for the 2019-2020 season is

5.19 million tons, down 1 percent from the previous forecast and

down 4 percent from the revised 2018-2019 final utilization. The Florida all

orange forecast, at 70.0 million boxes (3.15 million tons), is down 1 percent

from the previous forecast and down 3 percent from last season’s revised

final utilization. In Florida, early, midseason, and Navel varieties are

forecast at 30.0 million boxes (1.35 million tons), unchanged from the

previous forecast but down 1 percent from last season’s final utilization.

The Florida Valencia orange forecast, at 40.0 million boxes

(1.80 million tons), is down 2 percent from the previous forecast and

3 percent below last season’s revised final utilization.

The California all orange forecast is 48.5 million boxes (1.94 million tons),

unchanged from the previous forecast but down 6 percent from last season’s

revised final utilization. The California Navel orange forecast, at

40.0 million boxes (1.60 million tons), is unchanged from the previous

forecast but down 5 percent from last season’s revised final utilization. The

California Valencia orange forecast, at 8.50 million boxes (340,000 tons), is

unchanged from the previous forecast but down 10 percent from last season’s

revised final utilization. The Texas all orange forecast, at

2.30 million boxes (98,000 tons), is down 10 percent from the previous

forecast and down 8 percent from last season’s final utilization.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of April 7, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

FRZN CONCENTRATED ORANGE JUICE – ICE FUTURES U.S. (CONTRACTS OF 15,000 POUNDS) :

CFTC Code #040701 Open Interest is 15,193 :

: Positions :

: 7,842 10,031 727 5 24 1,728 979 0 664 714 2,383 :

: Changes from: March 31, 2020 :

: 69 -262 -114 -4 -7 -320 -676 -240 -341 6 -291 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 51.6 66.0 4.8 0.0 0.2 11.4 6.4 0.0 4.4 4.7 15.7 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 61 :

: 19 14 . . . 9 7 0 11 8 9 :

COFFEE

General Comments: Futures were slightly lower in both markets in lifeless trading. The chart trends are mixed in New York and in London due to big production ideas, but producers are having trouble getting workers to pick and the exporters are having trouble getting workers for processing and loading. Brazil is currently reporting good conditions with a few showers. It is dry in other parts of Latin America. Central America has had less than normal rains, especially in Honduras. The Asian harvest is underway but producers do not seem to be selling on ideas that prices are too low. Industry is still using certified stocks instead of trying to import from around the world.

Overnight News: ICE certified stocks are lower today at 1.946 million bags. The ICO daily average price is now 111.71 ct/lb. Brazil will get scattered showers, mostly in Minas Gerais, with near normal temperatures. Vietnam will see mostly dry conditions in the south and so light to moderate showers in the north.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 116.00, 112.00, and 110.00 May, and resistance is at 122.00, 124.00 and 127.00 May. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 1180, 1160, and 1150 May, and resistance is at 1210, 1220, and 1230 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of April 07, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

COFFEE C – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #083731 Open Interest is 327,644

: Positions :

: 19,769 11,068 102,490 132,892 191,662 63,067 15,337 318,218 320,556: 9,426 7,087

: Changes from: March 31, 2020 (Change in open interest: 2,398) :

: -1,393 -1,253 1,561 1,492 2,110 283 -64 1,944 2,354: 455 45

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.0 3.4 31.3 40.6 58.5 19.2 4.7 97.1 97.8: 2.9 2.2

: Total Traders: 362 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 106 57 120 114 118 47 25 325 277:

DJ ICE Commitments: ICE Europe Robusta Coffee Futures/Options

Commitments of Traders-Options and Futures

Combined Positions as of 04/07/2020

Reportable Positions

Producer/Merchant/

Processor/User Swap Dealers

OI Long Short Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

ICE Robusta Coffee Futures and Options – ICE Futures Europe

167,988 107,158 71,143 6,038 14,793 1,284

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

100.0% 63.8% 42.4% 3.6% 8.8% 0.8%

Number of Traders in Each Category

152 54 46 12 6 8

Reportable Positions

Managed Money Other Reportables

Long Short Spreading Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

4,793 35,240 14,745 3,126 3,641 21,849

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

2.9% 21.0% 8.8% 1.9% 2.2% 13.0%

Number of Traders in Each Category

13 32 17 11 11 16

Nonreportable Positions

Long Short

8,995 5,292

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

5.4% 3.2%

SUGAR

General Comments: New York and London closed a little higher in range trading. The next harvest is about to start in Brazil. The recently weaker petroleum futures make higher priced ethanol that much more expensive to blend and cuts demand. Prices in petroleum futures remained generally firm yesterday but still have a long way to go before Ethanol processing becomes profitable again. That makes more Sugarcane available for processing into Sugar. The Brazil mills are trying to cover the lack of White Sugar in the market and the price action suggests that they are succeeding. Reports indicate that little is on offer from India. Thailand might also have less this year due to reduced planted area and erratic rains during the monsoon season.

Overnight News: Brazil will get scattered showers, mostly in Minas Gerais. Temperatures should average near normal.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 1050, 1030, and 1000 October, and resistance is at 1110, 1130, and 1160 October. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 328.00, 320.00, and 317.00 August, and resistance is at 343.00, 349.00, and 353.00 August.

U.S. Sugar Supply and Use 1/

2017/18 2018/19 Est. 2019/20 Proj. 2019/20 Proj.

Item Mar Apr

================================================================================

1000 Short Tons, Raw Value

Beginning Stocks 1876 2008 1783 1783

Production 2/ 9293 8999 8031 8038

Beet Sugar 5279 4939 4317 4298

Cane Sugar 4014 4060 3713 3740

Florida 1983 2005 2069 2100

Hawaii 0 0 0 0

Louisiana 1862 1907 1513 1513

Texas 169 147 131 127

Imports 3277 3070 3339 3879

TRQ 3/ 1663 1541 1674 2180

Other Program 4/ 326 438 350 350

Other 5/ 1287 1092 1315 1349

Mexico 1223 1000 1165 1199

Total Supply 14445 14077 13153 13699

Exports 170 35 35 35

Deliveries 12185 12231 12230 12230

Food 12048 12106 12125 12125

Other 6/ 137 126 105 105

Miscellaneous 82 28 0 0

Total Use 12438 12294 12265 12265

Ending Stocks 2008 1783 888 1434

Stocks to Use Ratio 16.1 14.5 7.2 11.7

Mexico Sugar Supply and Use and High Fructose Corn Syrup Consumption 1/

================================================================================

Supply Use

Fiscal Beginning Produc- Imports Domestic Exports Ending

Year Stocks tion 2/ Stocks

================================================================================

1000 Metric Tons, Actual Weight

Sugar

2018/19 Est.

Mar 1395 6426 85 4532 2204 1169

Apr 1395 6426 85 4532 2204 1169

2019/20 Proj.

Mar 1169 5200 89 4492 1030 936

Apr 1169 5235 89 4492 1065 936

WASDE – 599 – 17 April 2020

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of April 07, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

SUGAR NO. 11 – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #080732 Open Interest is 1,284,480

: Positions :

: 73,975 106,205 258,140 575,444 765,962 300,278 88,791 1,207,837 1,219,099: 76,643 65,381

: Changes from: March 31, 2020 (Change in open interest: 12,310) :

: -1,876 12,425 4,233 20,751 -7,569 -9,241 2,906 13,868 11,995: -1,558 315

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 5.8 8.3 20.1 44.8 59.6 23.4 6.9 94.0 94.9: 6.0 5.1

: Total Traders: 259 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 53 63 84 87 78 39 25 233 202:

DJ ICE Commitments: ICE Europe White Sugar Futures/Options

Commitments of Traders-Options and Futures

Combined Positions as of 04/07/2020

Reportable Positions

Producer/Merchant/

Processor/User Swap Dealers

OI Long Short Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

ICE White Sugar Futures and Options- ICE Futures Europe

108,411 66,075 89,998 13,270 2,884 2,725

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

100.0% 60.9% 83.0% 12.2% 2.7% 2.5%

Number of Traders in Each Category

113 42 44 11 3 6

Reportable Positions

Managed Money Other Reportables

Long Short Spreading Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

11,115 2,920 3,009 4,665 889 3,411

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

10.3% 2.7% 2.8% 4.3% 0.8% 3.1%

Number of Traders in Each Category

18 9 10 8 6 11

Nonreportable Positions

Long Short

4,141 2,575

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

3.8% 2.4%

COCOA

General Comments: New York closed lower and London closed higher in consolidation trading. Chart trends are still up in both markets. Harvest is now over for the main crop in West Africa and the results so far are very good. Ideas are that demand is less than before due to the Coronavirus problems in Europe. The reports from West Africa imply that a big harvest in the region. The weather in Ivory Coast is good. The weather is too dry in Ghana and Nigeria and there are fears that the mid crop is not developing well at this time.

Overnight News: Isolated to scattered showers are forecast for West Africa. Temperatures will be above normal. Malaysia and Indonesia should see showers. Temperatures should average above normal. Brazil will get mostly dry conditions and near to above normal temperatures. ICE certified stocks are higher today at 3.961 million bags.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 2300, 2250, and 2170 May, with resistance at 2380, 2430, and 2530 May. Trends in London are mixed to up with no objectives. Support is at 1840, 1800, and 1780 May, with resistance at 1900, 1920, and 1930 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of April 07, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

COCOA – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #073732 Open Interest is 246,257

: Positions :

: 23,077 36,200 56,468 106,157 125,965 48,611 21,381 234,314 240,014: 11,943 6,243

: Changes from: March 31, 2020 (Change in open interest: -44,693) :

: 1,930 1,098 -24,444 -21,240 -18,970 -1,374 -1,761 -45,128 -44,077: 435 -616

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 9.4 14.7 22.9 43.1 51.2 19.7 8.7 95.2 97.5: 4.8 2.5

: Total Traders: 210 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 72 38 73 45 40 35 18 184 148:

DJ ICE Commitments: ICE Europe Cocoa Futures/Options

Commitments of Traders-Options and Futures

Combined Positions as of 04/07/2020

Reportable Positions

Producer/Merchant/

Processor/User Swap Dealers

OI Long Short Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

ICE Cocoa Futures and Options – ICE Futures Europe

333,789 180,886 234,295 41,176 13,416 17,315

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

100.0% 54.2% 70.2% 12.3% 4.0% 5.2%

Number of Traders in Each Category

138 50 47 11 5 9

Reportable Positions

Managed Money Other Reportables

Long Short Spreading Long Short Spreading

===============================================================================

26,176 4,721 17,275 3,734 789 43,352

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

7.8% 1.4% 5.2% 1.1% 0.2% 13.0%

Number of Traders in Each Category

30 8 14 13 10 23

Nonreportable Positions

Long Short

3,875 2,625

Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader

1.2% 0.8%