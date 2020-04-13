This weeks Market News Report will be a little shorter than usual. Last weeks economic data releases have revealed more coronavirus damage to the economy. Thursdays weekly Unemployment Claims number has been close to 7 million once again! Two weeks ago it was the first data to show impact of the pandemic on the U.S. economy. And we will likely get more bad economic data in the future. However, the markets remained relatively calm last week, as investors continued buying stocks.

What about the coming week? Lets take a look at key highlights:

The markets will likely pay most attention to Wednesday's U.S. Retail Sales and Thursday's Unemployment Claims releases.

and Thursday's releases. We will also get the China's GDP number on Wednesday.

on Wednesday. On Wednesday there will also be important economic data releases from Australia and Canada .

. Last but not the least, oil traders will await Tuesday's and Wednesday's inventories data release.

You will find this weeks the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually dont result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with bold events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position.

Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.

Investors Perspective





Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks

Wednesday, April 15

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Retail Sales m/m, Core Retail Sales m/m

Thursday, April 16

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

10:00 p.m. China - GDP q/y

Crude Oil

Tuesday, April 14

4:30 p.m. U.S. - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock

Wednesday, April 15

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Retail Sales m/m, Core Retail Sales m/m

10:30 a.m. U.S. - Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, April 16

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

10:00 p.m. China - GDP q/y

Stock Markets

Wednesday, April 15

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Retail Sales m/m, Core Retail Sales m/m

Thursday, April 16

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

10:00 p.m. China - GDP q/y

EUR/USD

Wednesday, April 15

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Retail Sales m/m, Core Retail Sales m/m

Thursday, April 16

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

USD/JPY

No important economic data releases scheduled

GBP/USD

No important economic data releases scheduled

USD/CAD

Wednesday, April 15

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Retail Sales m/m, Core Retail Sales m/m

10:00 a.m. Canada - Overnight Rate , BOC Monetary Policy Report , BOC Rate Statement

, , 11:15 a.m. Canada - BOC Press Conference

Thursday, April 16

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

10:00 p.m. China - GDP q/y

AUD/USD

Wednesday, April 15

9:30 p.m. Australia - Employment Change, Unemployment Rate

Thursday, April 16

10:00 p.m. China - GDP q/y