Yield Curve Becomes More Normal



STOCK INDEX FUTURES The S&P 500 is coming off its best week since 1974 increasing 12%. Small capitalization stocks outperformed the broader market last week with the Russell 2000 advancing 18.5% for its best week ever. However, the S&P 500 is still 18% below its February all-time high, while the Dow is approximately 20% below its peak. There are no major economic reports scheduled for today. First quarter earnings season begins tomorrow with bank earnings to be released. Also, the International Monetary Fund will hold a virtual spring meeting beginning tomorrow. Overall, stock index futures are performing well for the news. CURRENCY FUTURES Currently there are no major disparities in interest rate differential expectations in the currency markets with all the major central banks adding more accommodation to their banking systems in one form or another. Higher crude oil prices supported the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida today said he was confident U.S. policy makers would avert deflation, as the U.S. central bank is ramping up lending programs. "It's an ambitious and entirely appropriate and aggressive and forceful use of monetary policy in these times," said Fed Vice Chair Clarida in an interview today. The Federal Reserve last week announced an expansion of nine different programs it unveiled to support lending to U.S. states and businesses. Those programs will enable $2.3 trillion in new lending. Futures are steady at the front of the curve and lower at the back end of the curve, as the yield curve becomes more normal. Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you. Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . It is fast, saves on postage and its green. Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by ADM. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.



About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.