April 13, 2020

IS IT TIME TO GET SWEET ON SUGAR?

Roses are red violets are blue I am inclined to buy Sugar how about you? Yes, I know according to my model Sugar is in a protracted six week downtrend. Yes, I know according to my model it is not likely for the trend in Sugar to turn higher in the very near future. So why am I interested in buying Sugar? That is a fair question but before we go any further I want to make sure we all understand a few basics regarding my comments and the model that is the foundation of my analysis.

All my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday.

To help you better understand my opinions please be mindful of the following.

1) While I do not use the RSI to determine when a market is overbought or oversold I do refer to it because it is the one index I believe most traders are familiar with.

2) It is my belief that a commodity will spend sixty per cent of the time within the First Standard Deviation of the long term average this is called Price Equilibrium. Secondly in my opinion it will spend about 30% of the time above the Second Stand Deviation and finally around 5% give or take above the Third Standard Deviation and beyond.

3) As the Standard Deviations expand above the Third Standard Deviation they can become overstretched to a point where they signalNegative Equivalencyor Positive Equivalency.This is normally a sign to consider a counter trend trade.

4) In extreme (rare) bullish or bearish situations both the negative and positive indicators can reach over stretched at the same time this is called Dynamic Separation.According to my model the Sugar market has entered Dynamic Separation and that is why it is my topic for the day.

With this in mind let us talk Sugar. From the middle of February to middle March May Sugar collapsed just shy of five dollars a contract. Then in the middle of March May Sugar rallied about a dollar before reconfirming the downward move to where we are today, closing Friday last at $10.43.

The fundamentals are no mystery.

The Brazilian Sugar mills will produce either Sugar, or ethanol simple as that.

As a good bit of the world is in self imposed house arrest there has been a massive amount of immediate demand destruction for gasoline/ethanol. With a drop in demand for ethanol the Brazilian Sugar mills are forced to increase the production of Sugar. More Sugar they produce instead of ethanol the more Sugar hits the world market. This is the major near term issue facing the Sugar market.

There have other fundamental factors like the Saudi/Russian chest thumping that rocked the Crude market. Some exporting countries have significantly slowed exports due to Covid-19 lock down and that may cause a degree of supply tightness. The normal Brazilian currency fluctuations can have minor day to day role in the values of Sugar. But it is the demand destruction to ethanol that is the prime player at this time in the Sugar market. So why am I sweet on Sugar?

What does LAWG 647 tell us?

If you received the latest edition of Trends and Reversals released on Saturday you know that the model tells us that May Sugar is in a definite downtrend. You know that it will take a close at or above $14.69 on Friday, April 17 to reverse the trend.

We also know that the Negative Indicator settled four standard deviations above the long term average (see explanation above). We know that May Sugar has been in this type of condition or near this condition for the last four weeks. We know that the low range over that period of time has been $10.44 to $10.02. We know that the Positive Indicator finished Five Standard deviations above the long term average. When we look at both the Negative Indicator and the Positive Indicator we see that we are close to Dynamic Separation. Be sure that Sugar can go lower and that the Dynamic Separation can become even wider. Make no mistake about it when using Dynamic Separation as the key one will appear as if they are spitting in the wind and it does take brass ones to trade this way. But what Dynamic Separation is designed to tell us is when a market becomes so far out of balance a short term reversal is needed to become re-balanced.

So what to do? I am recommending that one looks to get counter trend long the May Sugar. I have once again enlisted my partners who also contribute to Inside Futures, Tom Fritz and Steve Erdman, Tom suggests buying May Sugar at $10.05, my partner Steve recommends buy Sugar at $10.23. Both suggest the judicious use of stop loss orders. I am going to cheat a bit and recommend buying first unit at $10.23, a second unit at $10.05 and another at $9.92.

So there you have it, decide for yourself.

My name is Lee Gaus and if you would like to see more of our thoughts go to our website ifgfutures.com. There you will also find articles written by my partners Tom Fritz, Steve Erdman. If you have any questions you can reach me at 1-877-304-1369, 312-384-1166, or email me atl leegaus@efggrp.com. If there is a commodity you would like me to address dont be shy shoot me an email.