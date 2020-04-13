WTI Crude oil (CL), Futures market

Monday forecast, April 13

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 23.54, which will be followed by reaching support level 22.03 and 20.95.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 23.54, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 24.55 and 26.14.

Weekly forecast, April 13 - 17

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 23.54, which will be followed by reaching support level 19.27 or even 17.12.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 23.53, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 26.14 or 29.00.

Monthly forecast, April 2020

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 26.05, which will be followed by reaching support level 17.12 or 10.65.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 26.05, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 42.36.



