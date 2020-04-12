|
|
Natural Gas Pullback Entry Long
Sunday, April 12, 2020
by Peter Karaverdian of ForteTrader.com
|
Wemissed a fast paced rally last week, and then a hug sell off. What does that mean for us this week? I see a great buy opportunity AGAIN! How and why? Technical analysis. Let's dive in!
Using all four photos to reference with. First we are at a dynamic support level on the 240 min time frame. Second we have broke the 100 EMA and pulled right back to it for a good support. 4 the stochastic we use as a momentum indicator is looking like it is pointed up, indicating a lossin strength or exhaustion by the selling department. And last for you Fibonaccifans out there we are at a 50 percent retracement zone. All in one price zone.
Hey you know what? We never know what can happen, but you know what I like to go by, Trade It When You See It!
Possible short term Natural Gas Spread Trade would be a highly recommendedsafe way to trade this. More details how I place those spread trades and why I use Futures Spreads, for swing trading in my free webinar.
For my current Inner Circle Members, you know how you can trade this by now. Let's go for it!
Price Levels
1.521
1.597
1.731
1.847
1.1918
1.998
