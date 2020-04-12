Stimulus Pushes Silver Prices Higher



Silver Futures---Silver futures in the May contract is trading sharply higher this Thursday afternoon in New York up 54 cents at 15.74 an ounce or 3.52% as prices have now hit a 4 week high. I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above the 16.00 level while then placing the stop-loss at 13.89 as an exit strategy as the risk would be around $2,200 per mini contract plus slippage & commission as the volatility is exceptionally high at the current time therefor the risk is also elevated. Silver prices are trading above their 20-day but slightly below their 100 day moving average as prices have rallied nearly $4 since mid-March as optimism about the U.S government spending trillions of dollars to try to support the American economy is certainly bullish the precious metals as gold prices have broken out to a 7 year high. Historically speaking the last time the government did quantitative easing around 2010 silver prices were around $9 and then traded as high as $50 just a couple years later and I think with all this massive stimulus prices look very cheap as I see no reason to be short silver. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.