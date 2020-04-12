Holidays (for those who are celebrating) are different this time due to global coronavirus lockdown. Plenty of people around the world are away from their families and friends, so its important to stay positive, patient and persistent, all for a better tomorrow.

Holidays (for those who are celebrating) are different this time due to global coronavirus lockdown. Plenty of people around the world are away from their families and friends, so its important to stay positive, patient and persistent, all for a better tomorrow.

Holidays (for those who are celebrating) are different this time due to global coronavirus lockdown. Plenty of people around the world are away from their families and friends, so its important to stay positive, patient and persistent, all for a better tomorrow.

Maybe, the world needed this slow-down, a World-reset is how I would call it. If I look back, everyone was in a hurry before, no-one didnt actually slow-down, look around and pay attention and appreciate the little things, which are actually the big things; such as love, time for others, time for ourselves. We were trapped in a daily routine of a fast life, full of material stuff and pushed away from real life because of social media.

Maybe, the world needed this slow-down, a World-reset is how I would call it. If I look back, everyone was in a hurry before, no-one didnt actually slow-down, look around and pay attention and appreciate the little things, which are actually the big things; such as love, time for others, time for ourselves. We were trapped in a daily routine of a fast life, full of material stuff and pushed away from real life because of social media.

Maybe, the world needed this slow-down, a World-reset is how I would call it. If I look back, everyone was in a hurry before, no-one didnt actually slow-down, look around and pay attention and appreciate the little things, which are actually the big things; such as love, time for others, time for ourselves. We were trapped in a daily routine of a fast life, full of material stuff and pushed away from real life because of social media.