"The World-Reset" That We Needed
Sunday, April 12, 2020
by Gregor Horvat of Elliott Wave Service
Holidays (for those who are celebrating) are different this time due to global coronavirus lockdown. Plenty of people around the world are away from their families and friends, so its important to stay positive, patient and persistent, all for a better tomorrow.
Maybe, the world needed this slow-down, a World-reset is how I would call it. If I look back, everyone was in a hurry before, no-one didnt actually slow-down, look around and pay attention and appreciate the little things, which are actually the big things; such as love, time for others, time for ourselves. We were trapped in a daily routine of a fast life, full of material stuff and pushed away from real life because of social media.
We all have to realise that we dont need much for happiness; as long we have each other, the food on the table and health all is good. I can finally spend time with my kids, more than ever before. Its funny and sad at the same time, that we all live in same house and that something like coronavirus must happen to finally take time for our family, and not to be distracted by daily hectic pace of life.
I think that once coronavirus and lockdown will pass, we will look at the life from a different and much better perspective.
About the author
Grega Horvat
Grega Horvat is based in Slovenia and has been involved in markets since 2003. His feature articles have been published on: FXstreet.com, Thestreet.com, Action forex, Forex TV, Istockanalyst, ForexFactory, Fxtraders.eu, Insidefutures.com, etc. He won the award on FXStreet.com for Best Forex Analysis in 2016.
EW-Forecast
- To be involved in the market effectively, you need the right guidance and resources, and our team can help you to achieve that. Our team is providing advanced informations about Elliott Wave theory in real time. The Elliott Wave Principle gives you a method for identifying the behavior of the markets and at what points the market is most likely to turn. We help new traders who are interested in Elliott Wave theory to understand it correctly. We are doing our best to explain our views as simple as possible with educational goal, because knowledge itself is power!
Gregor Horvat
Chief Technical Strategist
Website: http://www.ew-forecast.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/ewforecast
Email: info@ew-forecast.com