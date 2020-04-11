Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Crude cuts, freezing temps and more Fed action



Happy Easter market watchers! He is Risen. It is indeed an Easter morning like no other. This particular morning is always among my favorites. The Easter egg hunts will however have to be confined to everyones back yards this year as the COVID-19 continues to restrict our movements, but not our faith. Talking with my aunt Cynthia, she said the only time she remembers hearing of family not attending church on Easter was during the Spanish flu in 1918. And here we are, nearly a century later with much progress to celebrate yet in a similar predicament. While the response to prevent the further contagion of this virus seems prudent considering the hypothetic extrapolations of infection, it has forced our countrys and the worlds economy into an induced coma that we would never fathom in response to the spread of the common flu that still kills more people every year, including this past year. Nevertheless, it is the reality we face with worldwide cases now reaching nearly 1.7 million, nearly 500,000 of which are in the US and New York alone accounting for more cases as a state than any country outside the US. The death toll globally has reached just over 100,000. Interestingly and suspiciously, the total cases in China have virtually stopped about the time numbers started surging in the US. While Chinas economic restart has been encouraging as shown in the data as a rebound in manufacturing activity that I have personally verified with contacts in China, there is still much that we do not know. On one hand, it is encouraging to think that we will soon peak in the US as well, while on the other hand, we know that cases have been grossly under-reported in the PRC. Talking with a trusted contact this week, numbers of 1.5 million infected cases in China alone are being discussed. I have no doubt that intelligence and investigative reporting will in time reveal more truth as to how this outbreak started and the extent of the coverup by Chinas Communist Party. Through it all and focusing on the future, I do believe the China brand has been permanently damaged or lets say, changed. Supply chains will be different going forward. Screening protocols at meat packing facilities and office buildings will include temperature screening for the foreseeable future. We will think differently about risk management and risk tolerance. We will prepare more often for the unexpected, at least for a while. And we will take less for granted. There is good to come out of this and we must remain optimistic while knowing that things have changed. Among them is market volatility. As the Payment Protection Program gets rolled out more broadly across US businesses, the Fed continues to take unprecedented action to restore confidence in the financial system. This confidence comes as a critical time as companies as well as banks consider actions to protect their exposure. After jobless claims this week soared to 6.6 million from 5.0 million expected, the Federal Reserve announced a $2.3 trillion loan package to support businesses beyond SBA limits as well as short-term bonds for states, counties and even down to the city level if population thresholds are met. In a speech following the announcement, Fed Chair Jowell stated we are deploying these lending powers to an unprecedented extent, enabled in large part by the financial backing from Congress and the Treasury. He went on to say that, we will continue to use these powers forcefully, proactively, and aggressively until we are confident that we are solidly on the road to recovery. And that these are lending powers, not spending powers, differentiating the Feds role in monetary policy from the fiscal tools related to tax cuts and government spending. Another critical announcement this week was OPECs decision to finally cut production by 10 million barrels per day in May and June. This is the largest cut ever agreed by the OPEC cartel. Mexico, however, did not agree. The tentative agreement reached this last week would reduce output by 8 million barrels per day from July to December followed by a 6 million barrel per day cut from the start of 2021 through April of 2022. Whatever it takes, we have to figure out how to boost oil prices. In my opinion, the single most effective tool at boosting the economy would be increasing oil prices. Our clients have been positioning for a move higher in crude. Call to get positioned if interested. This also impacts the corn market given that over 40 percent of the US corn crop ends up in ethanol, an industry that is dying by the day. This past week, POET shuttered four ethanol facilities that takes 110 million bushels of corn demand out of the balance tables. There is no doubt there will be more facilities to follow with gasoline demand down over 46 percent given less driving, ethanol stocks at the highest levels ever and the USDA estimating that farmers are set to plant 97 million acres of corn, the largest ever. December new crop corn finished the week at $3.50, holding its ground even after USDAs WASDE and Crop Production reports were considered bearish with higher ending stocks in the US and globally from lower demand and slightly higher South American production. With weather a risk factor at planting time and corn still to be harvested in northern states that the USDA is going to resurvey and include in its May report, were expecting most of this negativity to be priced into the market already as evidenced by the positive price action on Thursday. The fate of the corn market at this stage will also be determined by oil prices and with the OPEC cut announced after the markets close on Thursday, a move up in crude could bring a firmer tone in the corn market. Wheats fundamentals are starting to take root as dryness in southern Russia and half of Ukraine are cause for concern as is the freeze in the US winter wheat crop that started today and extends through Tuesday. Last weekends freeze was still slightly early for many areas, but a mild winter and warmer temps recently has advanced a lot of varieties to a point that causes more nervousness. The market will reveal its interpretation soon enough. As we have advanced clients recently, there is reason to consider buying call options to protect against freeze losses. Call to further discuss. July KC wheat settled the week just below the $5.00 market at $4.99, up 13+ on Thursday alone despite a somewhat bearish WASDE with higher ending stocks. However, this may be short lived and so protect the downside on rallies. Ive waited too long to talk cattle in this article. I will be straightforward. Market signals continue to confuse. Cash bids are at a premium to futures in the Fat Cattle contract and at a discount for Feeders. Were expecting Live futures will move higher to converge with cash while we also expect cash to drop in that convergence. A feedlot cannot buy stockers today and hedge on the Live board, hence the cash discount to Feeder futures. Chain speeds are slowing at packing facilities. Ive heard this week that it could slow by 50 percent! This is a combination of COVID-plant closures and measures taken to separate workers as well as strategic maintenance to tighten the supply chain. The prospects of the Justice Dept investigating packer margins amid lower prices received by farmers is becoming more likely by the day. While the reopening of restaurants will tighten the whole supply chain due to dramatically lower placements in feedlots over the last months and the coming months, the timing is still unknown. If youre selling physical cattle, consider buying calls on Feeder or Live futures to replace your physical exposure for the potential to stay involved should the market recover after youve sold your physical cattle. April Feeders settled Thursday near $119.50, May at $118.95 while April Live settled at $94 and August at $90.75. I expect Secretary Perdue will soon release stimulus measures for agriculture from his stimulus allocation that will hopefully focus primarily on livestock producers. Time will tell. As always, call (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week ahead! Brady Sidwell is a Series 3 Licensed Commodity Futures Broker and Principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and Options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.



