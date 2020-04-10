RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

RBOB is where it's at!



Hello All: It seems that WTI is the contract that normally gets all the glory. Every once in a while, you'll get to hear some analyst talk about Brent, but RBOB? Yes, RBOB is the gasoline futures contract that we trade on NYMEX. What is interesting right now is that spreads are way out of whack. Because of the breakdown in the markets, now we are seeing the RBOB M/U AND N/Z in a carry (contango). This is normally unheard of during this time of the year as the refining industry is starting to ramp up spring/ summer driving into May/ June and we see these spreads in backwardation (inverted as us old grain traders like to say). As you can see the M/U is trading 12-13 cent carry right now. If you look back 10 years, it is rare that you see this spread in a carry. If it is in a carry, it does not last very long at all. What are the fundamentals behind this? Obviously, the fact that many people are at home in quarantine keeps the demand for gasoline & driving down below where normally is. However, some things are changing. As we saw from the Baker Hughes report yesterday, oil rig count is down for a 4th straight week by 58 to 504. This is limiting more and more the flow of crude oil to the refineries. Also, we saw from the EIA report on Wednesday that the refiner inputs are down for the last 2 weeks to 13.6 mln bbl per day vs. 14.8 mln and 15.8 mln bbl per day in the last 2 weeks. So eventually this will curtail supplies of gasoline to the markets and flushing out the extra in the marketplace. Once the quarantine is lifted and stock market bounces much higher, we should see the demand for gasoline head back to normal and hopefully the spreads show the improvement going from carry to inverse where they normally belong. As a word of caution trading WTI or RBOB spreads is more margin intensive and volatile, so make sure you are liquid in your account to take the drawdowns if you wish to trade these markets.



Edgard Cabanillas brings 26 years of commodities trading experience to his everyday work in the futures and cash businesses that he develops. Starting in 1994, he began his trading career with a major grain exporting company until 2001. Subsequently, he started brokering cash grain and other ag markets in the U.S.and overseas. At the time, he focused on cash grain trading in wheat, corn, and soybean complex and futures spread trading. Since his start as a Series 3 broker in January 2010, Mr. Cabanillas has incorporated his passion for spread trading in the grain and ag markets into other futures markets such as the energies complex and soft commodities markets. With a view to risk and diversification, he offers his clients overall risk and portfolio management that can help guide their investment interests. You can reach him via phone at 949-357-4948 or via email at edgard@alpine-trading.net.