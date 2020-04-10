Hello traders,

AUDJPY made a five-wave rally from April lows and is now at potential resistance and reversal levels for a three-wave reversal. We see wave v) also unfolding its five-wave move, so ideally bulls will start to turn lower from the 68.9/69.3 region today, or next week. Once we see a solid break below the Elliott wave channel line, that is when bears may temporarily take charge. That said, minimum three-wave reversal in view, with possible support/bullish turn at the 67.48/66.46 area.

If you want more Elliott Wave analysis during this volatile times, make sure to check our services at https://ew-forecast.com/

Trade well,

The EW-Forecast team

AUDJPY, 1h