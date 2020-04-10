Looking To Buy Platinum !



Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the July contract is currently trading at 743 an ounce up $10 or 1.40% as the chart structure is starting to improve tremendously on a daily basis as prices have been stuck in the mud over the last 2 weeks after bottoming out at a 17 year low around the 600 level. I am looking at a possible bullish position as I believe that the U.S stimulus packages which are worth trillions of dollars will spur economic growth causing inflation to rise as I think the entire precious metal sector will turn into bullish trends. Platinum prices are now trading above their 20-day but still below their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed to higher as I will wait for the 4 week high to develop which could happen in next week's trade as we are off tomorrow due to the Good Friday holiday. The volatility will remain exceptionally high, however I see absolutely no reason to be short platinum at these incredibly depressed prices especially compared to gold. TREND: MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.