Hello traders,

AUDJPY made a drop in a five-wave manner for a wave C, down from 76.55 level, and found a low. Ideally a minimum three-wave recovery is now in play, which can target area above the 69.0 level. At the moment we are tracking a third leg, wave C) or 3), which can face first potential resistance/reversal zone at the 72.34 level, where we see equality levels of waves A) and C).

Trade well,

The EW-Forecast team

AUDJPY, daily