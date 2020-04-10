rounded corner
Soybean Elliott Wave View: Reacting Lower From Blue Box Area
Friday, April 10, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

April 8, 2020 By Hassan Sheikh (Edit)

In this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past 1-hour charts performance of the Soybean Futures.But before looking further into the Charts, we must need to understand the market nature first.The market always fights between the two sides i.e Buying or Selling. Weat Elliott Wave Forecastunderstand the Market Nature and always recommend trading the Elliott wave hedging or no enemy areas. Those areas are reflected as the blue box areas on our charts. They usually give us the reaction in favor of market direction in 3 swings at least. Now, let us take a quick look at the Soybean 1 Hour Charts and structure below:

Soybean 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Soybean 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart from 3/24/2020 London update. In which, the decline to $821 low ended wave (1) as impulse structure. Up from there, the instrument made a wave (2) bounce to correct the cycle from January 2020 peak. The internals of that bounce unfolded as Elliott wave double three structure where wave W ended in 3 swings at $855.6 high. Wave X pullback ended at $839.4 low and wave Y managed to reach the blue box area at $878.5- $902.7 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of W-X. From there, Soybean was expected to find sellers looking for more downside or for 3 wave reaction lower at least.

Soybean Latest 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Heres Latest 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart of Soybean Futures, showing reaction lower taking place from the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking short position at$878.5- $902.7 blue box area.

If you are looking for real-time analysis in Soybean along with other Commodities & Softs then join us with aFree Trialfor the latest updates & price action.

Success in trading requiresproper risk and money management as well as anunderstanding ofElliott Wave theory, cycle analysis, and correlation. We have developed a very good trading strategy that defines the entry.

Stop loss and take profit levels with high accuracy and allows you to take a risk-free position, shortly after taking it by protecting your wallet. If you want to learn all about it and become a professional trader. Then join our service by takingaFree Trial.



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
