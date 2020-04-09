|
|
Elliott Wave View: Gold Rallying as an Impulse
Thursday, April 09, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Short Term Elliott Wave View suggests rally in Gold (XAUUSD) from March 16 low is unfolding as a5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from March 16 low, wave ((1)) ended at 1519.57, and pullback in wave ((2)) ended at 1454.90. The precious metal has resumed higher in wave ((3)) towards 1645.5 and wave ((4)) pullback ended at 1566.53. Gold has broken above wave ((3)) at 1645.5 suggesting wave ((5)) has resumed. Structure of wave ((5)) is unfolding as another impulsive structure in lesser degree.
Up from April 1 wave ((4)) low (1566.7), wave (1) ended at 1601.7, and pullback in wave (2) ended at 1570.5. Wave (3) shows an extension where wave 1 ended at 1626.8, and wave 2 ended at 1607.4. Wave 3 ended at 1678.6, wave 4 pullback ended at 1661.3, and the metal is in the process of ending wave 5 of (3). Near term, while dips stay above April 1 low (1566.7), expect the metal to resume higher a few times. When Gold ends wave ((5)), it will also complete the cycle from March 16 low. Afterwards, it should see a larger pullback to correct that cycle. We dont like selling Gold.
Gold 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.