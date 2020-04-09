The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Monday, April 13, 2020



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2779.75 + 1.64 2712.67 2691.33 Bullish Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 23618 + 1.60 23075 22817 Bullish Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 8227.50 + 0.46 8144.86 8029.75 Bullish Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1243.60 + 5.19 1176.17 1181.20 Bullish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 178-27 + 0.32 178-27 179-16 Neutral US T-Note - Jun TYM0 138-08 + 0.29 138-00 138-08 Neutral CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 99.504 − 0.66 100.028 99.948 Bearish Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6309 + 1.15 0.6217 0.6222 Bullish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2455 + 0.44 1.2373 1.2373 Bullish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7166 + 0.50 0.7140 0.7123 Bullish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0956 + 0.67 1.0904 1.0906 Bullish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9244 + 0.40 0.9213 0.9222 Bullish Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0372 + 0.49 1.0328 1.0331 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - May FCK0 118.950 − 0.36 116.944 114.375 Bullish Live Cattle - Jun LCM0 84.375 − 2.65 85.297 83.408 Neutral Lean Hogs - Jun LHM0 48.675 − 5.39 51.333 49.883 Bearish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 331^6 + 0.53 331^2 331^0 Bullish Wheat - May WK0 556^4 + 1.50 551^0 554^4 Bullish Soybeans - May SK0 863^4 + 1.05 858^0 859^6 Bullish Soybean Meal - May SMK0 292.5 − 0.10 294.0 295.7 Bearish Soybean Oil - May BOK0 27.41 + 0.85 27.34 27.12 Bullish ENERGY Crude Oil - May CLK0 22.76 − 9.29 24.82 24.56 Bearish Heating Oil - May HOK0 0.9726 − 3.77 1.0232 1.0105 Bearish Natural Gas - May NGK0 1.733 − 2.80 1.807 1.760 Bearish METALS Gold - Jun GCM0 1752.8 + 4.07 1703.7 1715.2 Bullish Silver - May SIK0 16.053 + 5.58 15.521 15.499 Bullish Copper - May HGK0 2.2595 − 0.02 2.2659 2.2530 Neutral FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 109.75 + 5.23 106.42 108.03 Bullish Sugar - May SBK0 10.43 + 0.58 10.40 10.42 Bullish Cocoa - Jul CCN0 2311 − 2.57 2365 2327 Bearish Coffee - May KCK0 118.60 − 1.00 119.32 117.67 Neutral Cotton - May CTK0 54.37 + 0.98 53.44 52.73 Bullish

