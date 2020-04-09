Stay safe out there both physically and in the markets....

It feels like a new world out there in so many ways. Trading is one as well....This is a TOTALLY different markets than what we witnessed 6-8 weeks ago, a year ago etc.

Know the rules, understand current margins, know where the circuit breakers are/ limit moves.

CONFIRM MARGINS WITH YOUR BROKER, margins are function of volatility, platform, exchange overnight and other factors and during this volatility, margins can change so if you are not sure - check with your broker!

Figure out your max risk.

After you do all that, feel free to trade but jumping in and trying to trade without the basic knowledge above is like jumping into a stormy ocean without a life vest.....

Here are some EXCELLENT resources to help you navigate these volatile times:

TRADING VIDEOS