Have Sugar Prices Bottomed ?



Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the July contract is currently trading unchanged at 10.39 a pound in a relatively quiet Thursday afternoon in New York as prices are still hovering right near an 11-year low as weakening demand has hampered prices in the short-term. Sugar prices topped out on February 12th at 15.09 and now has dropped about 30% in a short period of time as most commodities have declined due to the fact that the Coronavirus has stymied demand in the short-term, but I do believe with all the stimulus packages that the United States government is initiating that prices are starting to look very cheap. At the current time I'm not involved as I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above 11.50 as I do think prices will trade sideways for the next couple of weeks as the quarantine will last through April 30th and I think the month of May you will start to see rallies across the board. These stimulus packages are a bullish fundamental factor as I witnessed the 2009 quantitative easing programs which sent commodity prices significantly higher with many hitting all-time highs so keep an eye on this market as we could be involved to the upside soon. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.