Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the July contract is currently trading unchanged at 10.39 a pound in a relatively quiet Thursday afternoon in New York as prices are still hovering right near an 11-year low as weakening demand has hampered prices in the short-term. Sugar prices topped out on February 12th at 15.09 and now has dropped about 30% in a short period of time as most commodities have declined due to the fact that the Coronavirus has stymied demand in the short-term, but I do believe with all the stimulus packages that the United States government is initiating that prices are starting to look very cheap.
At the current time I'm not involved as I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above 11.50 as I do think prices will trade sideways for the next couple of weeks as the quarantine will last through April 30th and I think the month of May you will start to see rallies across the board.
These stimulus packages are a bullish fundamental factor as I witnessed the 2009 quantitative easing programs which sent commodity prices significantly higher with many hitting all-time highs so keep an eye on this market as we could be involved to the upside soon.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
