S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the June contract is having one of its best weeks since 1938 up another 56 points at 2791 as prices have now hit a 4 week high all due to the fact of another 2.3 trillion dollar stimulus package by the U.S government helping support the economy in the short-term.

The S&P 500 is now trading above its 20-day but still below its 100 day moving average as we have rallied about 30% from the March low as we are spending trillions and trillions of dollars as the United States is awash in money as that is certainly helping support stock prices in the short-term.

As I've talked about in previous blogs I was looking at individual stocks which I thought were way overdone as I still believe some of them look cheap as the quarantine might end on April 30th as there is optimism that many different sectors will start to open up their businesses helping spur the U.S economy as I think that situation will happen which is a very positive fundamental factor towards higher prices.

Volatility remains incredibly high and that situation is not going to change for months to come or until the Coronavirus situation is subdued, but the one thing I've learned over my last 25 years from trading is that you don't fight the Federal Reserve as they want higher stock prices.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

