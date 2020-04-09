Hello traders!

USDCAD ended a three-wave, A)-B)-C) correction within a bigger wave 2 at the 1.294 level, from where a new rise started developing. Rise is sharp and impulsive so this suggests further upside. We are particularly tracking a five-wave move from the 1.294 level, which can be labelled as a higher degree wave 3, with price targeting the 1.47/1.49 zone. That said, at the moment price is declining from the highs, however choppy, so we believe a pullback within the higher degree wave 3 is underway. Once it develops, a new high may be seen on the pair.

