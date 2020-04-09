STOCK INDEX FUTURES

The most market-moving news came from the Federal Reserve this morning when the Fed said that it has taken additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy.

U.S. stock index futures were lower in the overnight trade but are sharply higher now even though U.S. jobless claims were higher than expected.

There were 6.61 million initial claims for unemployment benefits in the U.S. duringthe week ending April 4. The market expectation was 5,250,000.

The March producer price index was down 0.2% when a decline of 0.3% was anticipated and the producer price index, excluding food and energy, increased 0.2% when unchanged was estimated.

There are two 9:00 reports. April consumer sentiment is expected to be 75 and February wholesale trade is anticipated be down .5%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will speak at 9:00.

Overall, stock index futures are performing well for the news.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is lower after jobless claims came in higher than predicted.

The euro currency firmed after a report showed German exports increased 1.3% in February from January. Economists had forecast a 0.8% decline in exports.

The Canadian dollar is higher despite news that Canada reported a loss of 1,010,700 jobs in March and the unemployment rate increased to 7.8%.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

There was some support for futures when the U.S. jobless claims report was released.

Mary Daly of the Federal Reserve will speak at 12:00.

Futures are higher at the front of the curve and lower at the back end of the curve, as the yield curve becomes more normal.

